The latest IziVisa Passport Ranking Index placed Nigeria 181st out of 196 countries in its October 2026 assessment

Nigerian passport holders can access 24 destinations without a visa, down from 44 destinations recorded in July 2026

A separate Henley Passport Index ranked Nigeria 92nd in October 2026, an improvement from 94th place in 2025

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Nigerian passport holders can travel to 24 destinations without securing a visa in advance, according to the latest IziVisa Passport Ranking Index published in October 2026.

The index, which evaluates passports based on access through visa-free entry, visas on arrival, and electronic visas, placed Nigeria 181st out of 196 countries assessed.

New ranking says Nigerian passport holders can visit 24 countries visa-free, new ranking shows

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Beyond the 24 visa-free destinations, Nigerians can obtain visas on arrival in 16 countries and use electronic visas to access another 43.

Nigeria's Passport Standing Has Dropped Since July

The October 2026 ranking marks a notable slide from Nigeria's position in July 2026, when the country sat at 90th place on the same index and passport holders could reach 44 destinations without a visa.

IziVisa's methodology counts visa-free entry, visas on arrival, and electronic travel authorisations separately, which means the figures shift depending on how destination countries update their entry policies.

At the top of the IziVisa ranking, the United Arab Emirates claimed first place, with its passport granting access to 185 out of 198 destinations through a combination of visa-free entry, visas on arrival, and electronic visas.

Switzerland ranked second, offering visa-free access to 120 destinations, visas on arrival in 26 countries, and electronic visas for 37 more. Luxembourg, Malta, Denmark, Spain, and Finland also featured among the highest-ranked passports globally.

Henley Index Tells a Different Story

The Henley Passport Index, published separately by Henley and Partners in October 2026 using data from the International Air Transport Association across 227 travel destinations, offered a more encouraging picture for Nigeria. The country rose to 92nd place on that index, up from 94th in October 2025.

Nigeria's standing on the Henley index has shifted considerably over the past two decades. The country ranked 62nd in 2006, before sliding to 76th in 2010 and 87th in 2012.

A brief recovery saw it reach 78th in 2013, but the position fell again to 95th by 2015. Between 2018 and 2020, Nigeria hovered around 94th to 95th place, before dropping to 103rd in 2021. It has since recovered steadily, climbing from 98th in 2022 to 92nd in 2026.

Because the IziVisa and Henley indices use different methodologies and cover different numbers of destinations, their rankings cannot be directly compared.

Nigerian travellers are advised to confirm entry requirements with the relevant embassies or immigration authorities before departing, particularly for destinations that require electronic visas or visas on arrival, as conditions can change without notice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh