New Zealand launched two new Temporary Employment Entry visa pathways on 20 October 2026 following a landmark trade deal with India

The India Skilled Work Visa and India Iconic Work Visa target highly skilled occupations, with up to 5,000 holders permitted at any one time

Applicants must meet six key eligibility conditions, including a job offer from an accredited employer and English language requirements

New Zealand created two new work visa routes for Indian nationals on 20 October 2026, following the entry into force of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

New Zealand opened two new three-year work permit pathways. Photo credit: Stefan Cristian Cioata/ Getty Images, Pacific Islands Forum

Source: Getty Images

The two categories, the India Skilled Work Visa and the India Iconic Work Visa, fall under the country's Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) framework.

While the skilled visa targets highly qualified professionals in roles already identified on New Zealand's Green List, the iconic visa covers a small number of occupations considered culturally significant to India.

Both pathways grant successful applicants the right to live and work in New Zealand for up to three years, though neither provides a route to permanent residence.

6 Requirements for the New Zealand TEE Visa

New Zealand's immigration authority confirmed that all applicants must satisfy six conditions before a TEE visa is approved. First, candidates must have a qualifying job offer in hand before submitting their application. Second, that offer must come from an accredited employer that meets New Zealand's approved standards. Third, applicants must hold qualifications relevant to the role they have been offered. Fourth, they must demonstrate English language proficiency, regardless of nationality.

The final two requirements relate to personal eligibility. Applicants must satisfy health standards and pass character and identity checks as part of the standard immigration assessment.

The scheme caps the total number of TEE visa holders in New Zealand at 5,000 at any given time.

What Else the FTA Covers

The agreement introduced several additional measures beyond the two visa categories. From 16 November 2026, Indian graduates who complete a doctorate at a New Zealand university will qualify for post-study work visas lasting up to four years, extending the current three-year limit by one year.

The FTA also commits New Zealand to maintaining a minimum of 20 in-study work hours per week for Indian students, protecting that entitlement in the event the country's broader student work policy changes in future. Currently, students of all nationalities may work up to 25 hours per week during their studies.

A working holiday scheme for Indian nationals between the ages of 18 and 30 is also set to launch within two years of the agreement taking effect. The programme will be capped at 1,000 places annually, with participants permitted to remain in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

New Zealand announces 2 skilled residence pathways

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about New Zealand’s two skilled residence pathways for foreign workers, including the Trades and Technician route and its qualification requirements.

The rules differ for locally and overseas-trained applicants, with foreign workers needing an international assessment rather than meeting the same 120-credit threshold. Find out what each pathway requires to qualify for residence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh