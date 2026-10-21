Australia named Papua New Guinea as the only country whose citizens can enlist in the Australian Defence Force, with applications opening in November 2026

The decision follows the Pukpuk Treaty, a mutual defence agreement signed between Australia and Papua New Guinea in October 2025

Papua New Guinean recruits who successfully join the ADF will be required to apply for Australian citizenship once they become eligible

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Australia has announced that Papua New Guinea is the sole country whose citizens will be permitted to apply to join the Australian Defence Force (ADF), with the application window set to open on 16 November 2026.

The announcement, made on 20 October 2026, is a direct outcome of the Pukpuk Treaty, a landmark mutual defence agreement between the two Pacific nations that was signed on 6 October 2025.

Australia will let Papua New Guineans apply to join the ADF from November 2026 under the Pukpuk Treaty Image credit: Matt Jelonek, SCM Jeans/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The programme will initially operate on a limited scale to allow the necessary structures and processes to be put in place before any wider expansion is considered.

Entry requirements and citizenship obligations

Papua New Guinean candidates will be assessed against the same standard ADF entry criteria applied to all recruits, covering aptitude, education, physical fitness, and health.

Because Australian citizenship is a mandatory requirement for continued service in the ADF, those who successfully complete the enlistment process will be obligated to apply for citizenship once they meet the eligibility threshold.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the move as a significant moment in the history of both countries and their bilateral relationship.

He pointed to the participation of two Papua New Guinea Defence Force aircraft and more than 20 personnel in this year's Exercise Pitch Black as concrete evidence of deepening military ties between the two nations.

"Not only is this a huge moment for the Australian Defence Force, but also for the history of Papua New Guinea, and our bilateral relationship," Marles said. "I look forward to welcoming eligible Papua New Guineans into our defence force, and seeing them serve shoulder-to-shoulder with our people."

Papua New Guinea urges citizens to apply

Papua New Guinea's Minister for Defence, Elias Kapavore, welcomed the development, framing it as a defining chapter built on bonds stretching back to the Second World War.

"Papua New Guinea and Australia share many things in common; our democratic values, love of rugby league and our respect for the armed forces," Kapavore said, urging eligible citizens to consider applying and describing potential recruits as the "face and pride of our Alliance."

The Australian government presented the initiative as a practical expression of both countries' shared commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region and an interoperable defence partnership grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty.

Australia lists 6 groups of foreigners eligible for free visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had outlined who qualifies for its Special Purpose Visa, a free, temporary visa granted automatically without requiring an application from the recipient.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that the visa allows holders to enter and remain in Australia for as long as they hold what the government describes as a “prescribed status.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh