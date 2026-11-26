Canada Opens Job Opportunities for Foreign Workers in 7 Key Industries
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced an open call for skilled international professionals to fill roles in key industries
- Canada listed STEM, healthcare, skilled trades, defence, cybersecurity, critical minerals and education among its priority sectors
- The federal agency outlined multiple immigration pathways available to qualified candidates seeking to build a life in Canada
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Canada's federal immigration authority has issued a direct appeal to skilled professionals around the world, inviting them to explore immigration pathways and settle permanently in the country.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the call on 26 November 2026, stating that the country is actively seeking talented individuals who can complement its workforce, drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.
Sectors Canada is prioritising
The IRCC identified several industries where it urgently needs international talent. These include science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), healthcare, skilled trades, defence and cybersecurity, critical minerals, and education.
The agency described these as key and emerging sectors central to Canada's long-term economic strategy, suggesting that applicants with credentials and experience in these fields will find the most opportunity.
What Canada offers skilled immigrants
Beyond career prospects, the IRCC outlined a broad range of incentives designed to attract top international talent. Newcomers can expect access to diverse employment opportunities across a wide range of employers, as well as safe and stable communities for themselves and their families.
Canada also highlighted its multicultural identity as a draw, describing a national culture that actively celebrates diversity across people, ideas and language. Settlement services are available to help newcomers integrate, alongside high-quality education and training opportunities.
The IRCC further noted that dedicated services exist to support French-speaking newcomers, reinforcing Canada's commitment to both of its official languages.
The agency directed interested applicants to explore the available immigration pathways through its official channels, though specific visa programmes or application deadlines were not detailed in the announcement.
The appeal comes as labour shortages continue to strain several of Canada's fastest-growing industries, with the government increasingly looking to immigration as a structural solution to workforce gaps across the country.
Canada releases visitor visa requirements and document checklist
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had addressed frequently asked questions about visiting the country, covering entry requirements, documentation and processing timelines for prospective travellers, including those holding Ghanaian passports.
The department stated that the specific entry requirements for each traveller depend on their citizenship, the travel document they hold, and their planned mode of entry into Canada.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh