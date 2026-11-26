Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced an open call for skilled international professionals to fill roles in key industries

Canada listed STEM, healthcare, skilled trades, defence, cybersecurity, critical minerals and education among its priority sectors

The federal agency outlined multiple immigration pathways available to qualified candidates seeking to build a life in Canada

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Canada's federal immigration authority has issued a direct appeal to skilled professionals around the world, inviting them to explore immigration pathways and settle permanently in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the call on 26 November 2026, stating that the country is actively seeking talented individuals who can complement its workforce, drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

Canada seeks skilled international professionals across STEM, healthcare, trades and other priority sectors. Image credit: ljubaphoto, Grant Faint/Getty Images

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Sectors Canada is prioritising

The IRCC identified several industries where it urgently needs international talent. These include science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), healthcare, skilled trades, defence and cybersecurity, critical minerals, and education.

The agency described these as key and emerging sectors central to Canada's long-term economic strategy, suggesting that applicants with credentials and experience in these fields will find the most opportunity.

What Canada offers skilled immigrants

Beyond career prospects, the IRCC outlined a broad range of incentives designed to attract top international talent. Newcomers can expect access to diverse employment opportunities across a wide range of employers, as well as safe and stable communities for themselves and their families.

Canada also highlighted its multicultural identity as a draw, describing a national culture that actively celebrates diversity across people, ideas and language. Settlement services are available to help newcomers integrate, alongside high-quality education and training opportunities.

The IRCC further noted that dedicated services exist to support French-speaking newcomers, reinforcing Canada's commitment to both of its official languages.

The agency directed interested applicants to explore the available immigration pathways through its official channels, though specific visa programmes or application deadlines were not detailed in the announcement.

The appeal comes as labour shortages continue to strain several of Canada's fastest-growing industries, with the government increasingly looking to immigration as a structural solution to workforce gaps across the country.

Canada releases visitor visa requirements and document checklist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had addressed frequently asked questions about visiting the country, covering entry requirements, documentation and processing timelines for prospective travellers, including those holding Ghanaian passports.

The department stated that the specific entry requirements for each traveller depend on their citizenship, the travel document they hold, and their planned mode of entry into Canada.

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Source: YEN.com.gh