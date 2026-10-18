The Australian government has a Continuation Bonus of up to $50,000 targeting two specific groups of permanent ADF soldiers

Foreign nationals already serving in the Australian Defence Force are among those eligible for the retention bonus

The Albanese Government committed more than $600 million to expand the scheme as part of its 2024 Defence Workforce Plan

Australia has announced a Continuation Bonus of up to $50,000 for eligible permanent members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), including foreign nationals already serving in the military, as part of the government's 2024 Defence Workforce Plan unveiled on 5 November 2024.

The Australian government announced a Continuation Bonus of up to $50,000 targeting two specific groups of permanent ADF soldiers. Credit: Ian Hitchcock

Source: Getty Images

The Albanese Government committed more than $600 million to extend and broaden the bonus programme, which is designed to retain skilled military personnel at two specific points in their careers when they are most likely to consider leaving the force.

The first group covers junior rank permanent members who have completed their initial service obligation, defined as a minimum of four years served. The bonus is intended to encourage these soldiers to remain in the force rather than transition to civilian life at that career crossroads.

The second group targets mid-career permanent members who have served at least seven years and are being encouraged to continue their service and progress into the middle ranks of the Defence Force.

Crucially, both categories are open to foreign nationals already serving in the ADF on a permanent basis, widening the scheme's relevance beyond Australian citizens.

What the Government Said

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, the Hon Richard Marles MP, said retaining personnel was fundamental to Australia's long-term military capability.

"Our ADF personnel are our greatest capability, which is why it is crucial that the Defence workforce has the people it needs to help protect Australia's strategic interests," he said.

Beyond the financial bonus, the government also pledged to grow the Operational Reserves by an additional 1,000 personnel by 2030, alongside ongoing improvements to mental health support and organisational culture within the force.

The 2024 Defence Workforce Plan is backed by an additional $5.7 billion over the forward estimates and $50.3 billion over the coming decade, reflecting the scale of Australia's investment in military readiness and personnel retention.

Australia offers free English to migrants

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Australian government ran a free language programme for eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants settling in the country.

The Adult Migrant English Program was delivered through roughly 300 service centres across Australia in multiple formats.

Newcomers on qualifying visas that started after October 2020 had to meet strict registration and enrolment deadlines to participate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh