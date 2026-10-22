Mongolia Names 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa

Mongolia's government announced a temporary visa exemption policy covering nationals from 34 countries throughout 2026

Eligible travellers can enter Mongolia for tourism purposes for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance

Visitors who need more time in the country can apply for a single extension of up to 30 additional days through the Immigration Agency

Mongolia has introduced a temporary visa-free arrangement for citizens of 34 countries, permitting them to enter the country for tourism without prior visa approval for stays of up to 30 days during the 2026 calendar year.

The policy was announced by the Government of Mongolia and covers nationals from across Europe as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Mongolia grants nationals of 34 countries visa-free tourism entry for up to 30 days in 2026. Image credit: Karen Vardanian, Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The exemption is strictly limited to tourism and does not extend to work, study, or long-term residence.

Countries granted visa-free entry to Mongolia

The 34 countries included in the arrangement are Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Greece, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Ireland, Cyprus, Romania, Monaco, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The list is dominated by European Union member states and their neighbours, with the inclusion of the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand rounding out the group.

How to extend a stay beyond 30 days

Eligible visitors who require additional time in Mongolia beyond the initial 30-day window may apply for a single extension of up to a further 30 days. The Immigration Agency of Mongolia handles such requests, either through an in-person visit to the agency or via its online portal. Applications must be submitted before the original 30-day period expires.

The policy does not permit a second extension, and the total visa-free period therefore cannot exceed 60 days in any single visit.

The arrangement is framed as a temporary measure tied specifically to the 2026 calendar year, with no indication at this stage of whether it will be renewed or made permanent beyond that period.

Thailand lists 59 countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thailand had named 59 countries whose nationals are allowed to enter the country without prior visa arrangements under a proposed 30-day rule.

The policy sets out clear conditions for eligible travellers, including a maximum stay of 30 days per visit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh