A prophecy by Prophet Immanuel Light about the death of a popular Ghanaian presenter and actor resurfaced on TikTok on October 22, 2026

The prophet had spoken about his vision during an interview on No 1 FM and a subsequent live video session

The resurfaced clip drew attention following the confirmed passing of celebrated Ghanaian actor and presenter Kwame Dzokoto

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A resurfaced video of Prophet Immanuel Light sharing a prophecy about the death of a well-known Ghanaian presenter and actor resurfaced on TikTok on Thursday, October 22, 2026, hours after the passing of celebrated screen personality Kwame Dzokoto was confirmed.

The clip, which Prophet Immanuel Light had originally shared during an interview on No 1 FM and a separate live video session, showed the prophet describing a vision in which a popular individual who worked as both a presenter and an actor had died.

Prophet Immanuel Light’s prophecy about a presenter and actor resurfaced on TikTok after Ghanaian star Kwame Dzokoto’s death was confirmed Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto/Facebook, @immanuel_lightt/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

The footage circulated widely after news of Dzokoto's death broke.

Prophet Immanuel Light's vision

In the resurfaced recording, Prophet Immanuel Light recounted seeing the demise of a figure who occupied dual roles in Ghana's entertainment industry. The prophet did not publicly name the individual at the time of the original broadcast, but the description drew comparisons to Dzokoto following his confirmed passing, prompting the clip to trend across social media platforms.

Who was Kwame Dzokoto?

Kwame Dzokoto was a fixture on Ghanaian television for several decades, earning widespread recognition for his role as Judge Koboo in the long-running series Efiewura, in which Mercy Little Smith portrayed his on-screen wife, Benyiwaa.

He also hosted the food programme Edziban on TV3 and appeared in the series Osumesi.

Beyond television, Dzokoto featured in a number of films, including For Girls, Monster, Wazenger and Fatal Lust, and was well regarded for his radio voice-overs and commercial advertisements over the years.

His profile extended into politics when, in 2016, he contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

OWASS FM presenter recounts Dzokoto’s final moments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an OWASS FM presenter known as Gyimah gave an account of what unfolded during the show the late Kwame Dzokoto appeared on before his sudden death.

Gyimah said Dzokoto showed up on his own at OWASS FM with no signs of poor health but was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment after they noticed that something had gone wrong while he was making his submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh