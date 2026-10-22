Gyimah, the OWASS FM presenter who hosted Kwame Dzokoto's final radio appearance, has spoken about what happened to the veteran Ghanaian actor before he died

The Adom 106.3 FM midday broadcast aired the account on Thursday, October 22, 2026, sparking an outpouring of grief online

Fans and listeners reacted with shock, raising concerns about emergency preparedness at radio stations across Ghana

An Adom 106.3 FM midday broadcast has shed new light on the final moments of veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto, after the OWASS FM presenter known as Gyimah gave an account of what unfolded during the show the late entertainer appeared on before his sudden death.

OWASS FM presenter Gyimah recounts what happened to Efiewura actor Kwame Dzokoto before his death. Photo source: Kwame Dzokoto, OWASS FM

Source: Facebook

The segment aired on Thursday, October 22, 2026, during the station's lunchtime news programme, and quickly spread across social media.

Gyimah described how Dzokoto, who showed up at OWASS FM with no signs of poor health, still turned up for the radio programme on his own.

The presenter also detailed what transpired during the late Efiewura actor's appearance at the radio show, and after he was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

He said:

"We all sat with him on the radio for our Oman Nkoso show at OWASS FM this morning. He drove himself in his car to the premises for the radio discussions and was given a seat. We took him to the studio at 8:45 am for the start of the programme."

"During the discussions, we realised that he (Kwame Dzokoto) had slowly begun slumping from his chair. So we abruptly ended the show and transported him to the hospital. It was at the hospital where the doctor checked up on him and told us that he had died on arrival."

Gyimah expressed deep sadness at what had transpired, noting that the situation had hit him and others connected to the appearance particularly hard.

Kwame Dzokoto's final radio appearance

Gyimah's account painted a picture of a man who showed up despite not experiencing poor health, a detail that struck many listeners.

The broadcast made clear that medical assistance was sought, with the presenter referencing doctors and a hospital in his emotional recounting of events.

The OWASS FM presenter's tone throughout was visibly heavy, reflecting the gravity of losing a well-known figure under such circumstances.

The Facebook video of the OWASS presenter sharing his account of Kwame Dzokoto's death is below:

Reactions to Kwame Dzokoto's death

The footage drew an immediate and emotional response from Ghanaians across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Efya Sika wrote:

"The host will feel guilty. Aww, may his soul rest in peace ❤️."

Ginger said:

"So they are telling us that there is no medical personnel at the radio station? Aww."

Ambrose Amoah-Ashyiah commented:

"He didn't have to go for the programme. He has not been well."

user3368965404705 added:

"No CPR? Eiii. We are sitting on a time bomb. Hmm, CPR education should be added to our basic curriculum."

Kwame Dzokoto's final post emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwame Dzokoto’s final Facebook post, shared exactly one week before the beloved Ghanaian comic actor’s death.

The post showed Dzokoto backing President Mahama’s development plans and urging Ghanaians to give the government time.

Now, his words have taken on added poignancy as fans revisit what became his final public message.

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Source: YEN.com.gh