Actress Akuapem Poloo has mourned the late veteran actor Kwame Dzokoto with a throwback video of the pair filming a scene together on a movie set

In an emotional caption, she begged Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, to pick up her calls so she could return the GH¢2,000 to him

Dzokoto reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a live panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa, sparking tributes from across Ghana

Actress Akuapem Poloo has mourned veteran actor Kwame Dzokoto with an emotional plea over money she says she wants to return to him.

Akuapem Poloo mourns Kwame Dzokoto with a throwback video from a movie set and an emotional plea for him to pick up her calls. Photo source: @akuapem_poloo/Instagram, Kwame Dzokoto/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Dzokoto reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa. According to Citi Newsroom, he was taken to a hospital in Tarkwa.

Rainbow Radio reported that the actor, popularly known as Judge Koboo from the TV series Efiewura, was 51. His family is yet to issue an official statement.

Several celebrities, including Ahuofe Patricia, have since paid tribute to him on social media.

Akuapem Poloo’s emotional plea to Judge Koboo

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Akuapem Poloo shared a behind-the-scenes video of the two of them filming a scene together on a movie set.

In the caption, she addressed him by his popular Efiewura name and asked him to pick up her calls.

“Judge Koboo, please, I’m calling your phone. Pick up, let’s talk about the GH¢2,000. I want to give it back to you,” she wrote.

She did not explain what the money was for. Her post has drawn emotional reactions from her followers.

The Instagram video from Akuapem Poloo, in which she mourns Kwame Dzokoto, is below.

Kwame Dzokoto’s career on screen

Dzokoto was best known for playing Judge Koboo in Efiewura, where Mercy Little Smith played his on-screen wife, Benyiwaa.

He also hosted TV3’s food show, Edziban, and later appeared in the series Osumesi. Beyond television, he featured in films such as For Girls, Monster, Wazenger and Fatal Lust.

Over the years, he was also widely known for his radio voice-overs and adverts. In 2016, he contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kwame Dzokoto’s famous catchphrases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Dzokoto left behind a string of catchphrases that endeared him to many Ghanaians.

A 2013 Graphic Showbiz profile listed Edziban a dzidzi, Obo Twumlaa, Pia monko oo... patre kotom, Aborokyir Bodanfo and Angwatominiko as his trademark expressions.

Dzokoto said his jargon was made up of everyday words with a touch of humour. He developed the habit as a child in Takoradi, where he grew up loving the Ta’di dialect of Fante.

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Source: YEN.com.gh