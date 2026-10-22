WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has confirmed that France has recorded the first known human infection with the Shamonda virus on Thursday, 22 October

The deceased patient was immunocompromised, making them more vulnerable to the animal-borne virus that circulates among cattle, sheep, goats and horses

WHO is working with French authorities to understand how the patient contracted the virus and what risk it may pose to public health

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France has recorded the world's first documented case of a human infected with Shamonda virus, a pathogen previously found only in animals. The patient, who was immunocompromised, died from the infection.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus broke the news on Thursday, 22 October, via a post on X.

WHO has announced that France has recorded its first human case of the Shamonda virus. Photo Credit: Filippo Monteforte

Source: Getty Images

"Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses," he wrote.

He added that transmission between animals is believed to occur through the bites of Culicoides midges, a type of small fly-like insect. He extended his condolences to the patient's family.

What Is Known About the French Patient

The patient was located in a region of France where Shamonda virus was already circulating among animals and where Culicoides midges had also been detected.

Their compromised immune system is thought to have made them significantly more susceptible to both contracting the virus and developing severe illness.

Ghebreyesus cautioned that further studies are needed to fully understand how the virus moves between hosts and what conditions might allow it to infect humans.

WHO's Response to the Shamonda Virus Case

The WHO is in active contact with French health authorities, who are gathering data to determine the likely source of the infection, possible routes of transmission, and any broader risk to public health. No confirmed cases in any other country have been reported at this stage.

The news quickly drew reactions online, with many social media users drawing comparisons to the early days of COVID-19 and raising questions about potential spread.

See the WHO Director-General's original post: https://x.com/DrTedros

Social Media Reacts to Shamonda Virus News

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the announcement below:

@LiveUthing wrote:

"Heartfelt!"

@t1g3rp4w said:

"yoob"

@imha_midnight:

"Sheeps, Goats... New French people... mosquitoes... yeah..."

@mrmishraadv:

"Strange Times !! Something Fishy, why only France?"

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Source: YEN.com.gh