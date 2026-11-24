The Maldives published customs regulations listing animals that travellers are prohibited from bringing into the island nation

Dogs fell under the same banned category as dangerous animals, while live pigs appeared on the completely prohibited list

Travellers who wish to bring any other pet into the Maldives must carry a valid health certificate from a licensed veterinarian

The Maldives has sparked online interest after its customs regulations drew attention to strict rules on animals that travellers may not bring into the popular Indian Ocean destination.

Maldives customs rules ban dogs and live pigs; other pets need a valid veterinary health certificate. Image credit: EvgeniyShkolenko, dell640/IStock, hrw.org

Source: UGC

Under the country's trade regulations, two categories of animals face outright restrictions at the border.

Dogs are explicitly banned from entry, placed in the same category as dangerous animals. Live pigs are listed among completely prohibited items, alongside narcotics, certain publications, and religious materials and idols used for worship.

What pets travellers can and cannot bring

For travellers hoping to bring along a companion animal that does not fall under the banned list, the Maldives has a clear requirement.

Any such animal must be accompanied by a valid health certificate issued by an authorised veterinarian, confirming that the creature is free from contagious diseases. Without this document, the animal will not be permitted entry.

Pork products and their by-products are also subject to restrictions under Maldivian Law No. 4/1975, known as the Import Prohibition Act.

The same legislation governs the importation of liquor and alcoholic products, both of which require prior approval before being brought into the country.

Broader customs restrictions in the Maldives

Beyond animals, the Maldives enforces a wider range of customs rules that visitors should familiarise themselves with before travelling.

Chemicals, acids, poisons, and toxic substances are classified as restricted items, with authorisation limited exclusively to the Maldives National Defence Force.

The list of completely prohibited goods also covers narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as books, magazines, films, DVDs, and software containing sensual material.

As a predominantly Muslim nation, the Maldives aligns its customs framework with its legal and cultural values.

Travellers heading to the archipelago are strongly advised to review the full set of customs requirements ahead of their arrival to avoid complications at entry points.

Maldives citizenship rules require foreign applicants to be 21 or older and of sound mind. Image credit: izusek, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maldives introduces new citizenship age requirement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Republic of Maldives requires all foreign nationals seeking citizenship to be at least 21 years old, according to guidance published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consular portal in 2026.

The ministry's official page states that any foreign applicant must have "attained the age of 21 and is of sound mind" before their application can be considered valid.

The dual requirement means that age alone is insufficient; applicants must also demonstrate mental capacity to qualify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh