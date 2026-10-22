Ghanaian seasoned actor Kwame Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio interview at Owass FM 107.3 and was later confirmed dead

Dzokoto had been speaking passionately about NDC politics and government accountability moments before he collapsed on air

The radio host and camera crew at Owass FM drew praise for the calm and respectful way they handled the distressing incident

Ghanaian seasoned actor Kwame Dzokoto has been confirmed dead after he collapsed during a live radio interview, with his final words on air now drawing widespread attention across social media.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dies after collapsing during a live radio interview, as his last words circulate widely. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Dzokoto was a guest at Owass FM 107.3 when he suffered what appeared to be a sudden medical emergency during the broadcast.

He had been discussing politics and the responsibilities of the ruling National Democratic Congress when he collapsed.

Kwame Dzokoto's final words on air

In the moments before his collapse, the actor spoke with conviction about government accountability, saying that winning an election was only the beginning and that public officials had to remain answerable for every amount of money received for projects.

Among his last words was a pointed declaration:

"I want the current executives out," and he stressed that those in power "must not let loose."

Shortly after he became unresponsive, the camera was pulled away from him, and the radio host immediately took over, bringing the session to a close without broadcasting the distressing scenes further.

The X post below contains a video of Kwame Dzokoto’s last interview.

Reactions to OWASS FM's response to collapse

The conduct of the Owass FM crew during the incident drew considerable praise from Ghanaians online, with many commending the team for their composure and sensitivity.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from social media:

@the_law_himself said:

"The host, cameraman and the entire team at Owass FM 107.3 handled this well. May his soul rest in peace."

@TheRealJoeyy wrote:

"The cameraman and radio presenter handled the situation professionally by remaining calm and respectfully choosing not to broadcast everything live."

@faya_lorrrd commented:

"How many Ghanaians can perform CPR? Be honest. Most of us would stand around, shout, pour water on the person and rush them into a taxi. We've been doing it like that for decades, and nobody in charge has ever thought it worth fixing."

@BraPhile wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace, Kwame Dzokoto💔. Your contribution to Ghana's entertainment industry will never be forgotten. May God comfort your family and loved ones."

Dzokoto’s last public appearance resurfaces

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that footage of Kwame Dzokoto’s last widely reported public appearance resurfaced after news of his death.

The video captured him at the unveiling of The 70 Slate, a film project by Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions, at the Labadi Beach Hotel on September 8, 2026.

At the time, social media users raised questions about his physical condition after seeing the footage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh