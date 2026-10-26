Azerbaijan Names 9 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free for 30 Days

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official list of nine countries whose citizens can visit without a visa

The arrangement is unilateral, meaning Azerbaijan extended the benefit without requiring reciprocal access from listed nations

African passport holders from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and others are not covered under the current policy

Azerbaijan has unveiled a visa-free travel arrangement covering citizens of nine countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, according to an official announcement from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Under the policy, eligible passport holders may enter Azerbaijan without prior authorisation for stays of up to 30 days, with a maximum of three separate entries permitted within a single year.

Azerbaijan grants visa-free entry for up to 30 days to ordinary passport holders from nine countries, but Ghana and other African nations remain excluded. Image credit: Ridofranz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ministry confirmed that the arrangement applies strictly to holders of ordinary passports.

The nine countries included in the arrangement are China's Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Japan, South Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Singapore. Citizens of Hong Kong and Macao qualify specifically as ordinary passport holders officially issued by those regional governments.

Azerbaijani authorities have classified the arrangement as a unilateral visa-free regime, indicating that the country extended the privilege on its own terms rather than as part of a bilateral or reciprocal agreement. The listed nations are not required to offer Azerbaijani citizens the same access in return.

For Ghanaian travellers and other African passport holders, the current policy offers no relief. No African country features on the published list, meaning citizens from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and the rest of the continent remain subject to standard visa application requirements before they can enter Azerbaijan.

The ministry's update reflects Azerbaijan's broader effort to position itself as an accessible destination for travellers from key economic and diplomatic partners, particularly across the Gulf region and East Asia.

Uzbekistan lists countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Uzbekistan had shared a visa-free travel update for citizens of eight countries.

The Central Asian country confirmed that nationals of these countries could enter Uzbekistan without obtaining a visa and stay for an unlimited period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh