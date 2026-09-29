The government of Uzbekistan published a list of nations whose citizens can enter the country without a visa for an unlimited period

Eight countries, all former Soviet republics, qualify for the open-ended visa-free arrangement with no cap on length of stay

Citizens from African, Asian, Western European, and American countries do not qualify and must follow standard visa requirements

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Uzbekistan has published an important visa-free travel update for citizens of eight countries.

The Central Asian country has confirmed that nationals of these countries can enter Uzbekistan without obtaining a visa and stay for an unlimited period.

Uzbekistan lists countries whose citizens can enter without a visa for unlimited stay. Photo credit: Contributor & SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Uzbekistan names countries with unlimited visa-free entry

According to information published on the official Uzbek government portal, citizens of eight countries are covered by the country's visa-free regime with an “Unlimited duration” of stay.

The countries are:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Georgia

Kazakhstan

Moldova

Russia

Ukraine

The arrangement means eligible passport holders are not subject to the usual 30-, 60- or 90-day maximum stay commonly associated with visa-free travel arrangements.

Countries have historical links with Uzbekistan

The eight countries listed are largely former Soviet republics and have longstanding historical, geographical and political ties with Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek government portal specifically categorises them under the “List of countries for whose citizens a visa-free regime has been introduced in the Republic of Uzbekistan” and places them under the “Unlimited duration” category.

Citizens of countries that are not included in the unlimited visa-free list do not qualify for this particular arrangement.

This includes travellers from various countries in Africa, Asia, Western Europe and the Americas, who must follow Uzbekistan's applicable visa requirements before travelling.

Australia lists 11 countries for 10-year visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had opened its Frequent Traveller Stream under the Visitor visa (subclass 600) to citizens of 11 specific countries.

The long-term visa was designed for nationals who made regular trips to Australia for leisure or business, with each stay capped at three months.

All applicants were required to submit biometric data at an Australian Biometric Collection Centre before their visas could be processed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh