The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security expanded its entry visa programme to include Kenya and South Africa

Eligible nationals can apply for either a 14-day or 60-day UAE entry visa, each with different costs and conditions

Applicants must also hold a valid residence permit from an approved country, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia or select Asian nations

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Kenya and South Africa are among six nationalities now eligible for UAE entry visas following an expansion of the programme by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The authority announced the update, stating that the changes are intended to make the UAE's entry and residence system more accessible while improving the overall travel experience for international visitors.

Kenya and South Africa join five other nationalities eligible for UAE entry visas. Image credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER, hatman12/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries now eligible for UAE entry visa

Prior to the expansion, India was the only nationality covered under this visa category. The revised policy now extends eligibility to nationals of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa.

Holding one of these passports alone, however, does not guarantee eligibility. Applicants, along with any accompanying family members, must also present a valid residence permit issued by one of the following countries: the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move is designed to strengthen bilateral ties with friendly nations and create greater opportunities for humanitarian, economic, and cultural exchange.

The ministry added that the initiative allows more travellers to experience the country's tourism offerings, business environment, and infrastructure directly.

UAE visa fees, duration and overstay penalties

Two visa categories are available under the expanded programme, each with distinct terms. The 14-day visa is priced at AED 100 (approximately N36,857) and can be extended once during the holder's stay.

The 60-day visa costs AED 250 (approximately N92,143), is issued as a single-entry permit, and cannot be extended.

Visa holders under both categories are required to leave the UAE before their authorised period expires. Those who remain beyond the permitted duration will face a fine of AED 50 for each day of overstay.

The ICP said the amendments reflect broader global travel and tourism trends and are designed to serve a wider range of visitors while reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading destination for tourists, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals.

UAE lists countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates grants visa-free access to nationals of more than 70 countries under a tiered system based on the length of stay and eligibility criteria.

According to Khaleej Times, the policy categorises international visitors into distinct groups, each with specific conditions and permitted lengths of stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh