UAE Lists 46 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without a Visa
- The UAE has published a complete list of European nations whose citizens can enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance
- The list covers 46 countries across the continent, spanning major economies such as Germany, France, and the UK alongside smaller states like Monaco and Vatican City
- Several Eastern European and post-Soviet nations, including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Georgia, also feature among the eligible countries
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The United Arab Emirates has released a comprehensive list of 46 European countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the country without applying for a visa beforehand, covering a wide geographical spread of the continent.
The announcement confirms that citizens from a broad range of European states qualify for visa-free entry to the Emirates, removing a significant administrative hurdle for travellers seeking to visit for tourism, transit, or short-term stays.
Which countries made the UAE's visa-free list
The full list of eligible nations includes Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Vatican City.
Nordic countries such as Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden all feature, alongside the continent's largest Western European economies. Smaller sovereign territories, including Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City, are also included.
Eastern Europe and post-Soviet nations also covered
Eastern and South-Eastern Europe are well represented on the list. Nations such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine are among those whose citizens can travel to the UAE without going through a formal visa application process.
The presence of Russia, Belarus, and Georgia is particularly notable given those countries' varied and sometimes complex diplomatic relationships with other parts of the world. Their inclusion signals that the UAE's visa-free policy for European nationals operates independently of broader geopolitical considerations.
For travellers holding passports from any of the 46 listed states, the arrangement simplifies access to the Emirates considerably, making it a more straightforward destination for both leisure and short-term business visits.
UAE suspends visas of some African countries
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates had halted all new visas for nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan in response to the ongoing Ebola situation in Central and East Africa.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) jointly announced the precautionary measures.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh