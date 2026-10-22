The UK Home Office updated its guidance on October 8, 2024, identifying marriages that cannot support a partner visa application

The guidance applies across major immigration routes, including Skilled Worker, Student, and Global Talent visas

Caseworkers assessing partner visa applications are instructed to reject certain marriage types under UK immigration law

The UK Home Office has set out nine categories of marriages that are ineligible to support a foreign spouse's application for a residence permit, providing caseworkers with firm criteria on which relationships qualify under British immigration law.

UK mentions marriages that cannot support spouse residences. Photo credit: @andyburnham, @ukcouples

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, updated on 8 October 2024 under Appendix Relationship with Partner, covers a wide range of immigration routes, among them the Skilled Worker, Student, and Global Talent visas.

9 marriage types that fail the partner visa test

The Home Office identifies the following arrangements as insufficient or invalid for a spouse's UK residence application.

Ceremonies held at foreign embassies, high commissions, or consulates in the UK are excluded, as those premises are not approved venues under British law. Similarly, marriages performed aboard a UK-registered ship carry no legal recognition, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the ceremony. Proxy marriages, where one party sends a representative to stand in at the ceremony, are not accepted if the wedding took place on British soil. Applications also face refusal where either partner was under 18 years old at the time of applying. Unions between closely related individuals are barred. This covers parent and child, grandparent and grandchild, siblings including half-siblings, aunt or uncle and nephew or niece, and adoptive equivalents of those relationships. Where either partner remains legally married to or in a civil partnership with someone else, and that previous relationship has not formally ended through divorce, dissolution, or confirmed permanent separation, the current marriage cannot be relied upon. Polygamous or polyandrous arrangements are only accepted in narrow circumstances. If any additional spouse in the arrangement has been granted permission to enter or remain in the UK (beyond as a visitor), settlement, or a certificate of entitlement to the Right of Abode, the marriage will not support a partner visa. A marriage conducted abroad must conform to the law of that country. If local requirements were not met, UK authorities will treat the ceremony as invalid, even if it might otherwise be acceptable under British principles. Finally, even a foreign proxy marriage that is legally valid and recognised by the UK will be rejected if caseworkers are not satisfied that the couple have met in person before applying.

What happens after marriage is rejected

When a marriage is found to be ineligible, caseworkers do not automatically refuse the application entirely.

Instead, the guidance instructs them to consider whether the couple qualifies as unmarried partners in a durable relationship, which requires evidence of at least two years of a committed partnership comparable to marriage.

However, if documentary evidence of a supposed marriage is found to be false, the application is refused on suitability grounds, and no further assessment of the durable relationship route is carried out.

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Source: YEN.com.gh