Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority announced a new six - month work permit for expatriate workers already residing in the Kingdom

The LMRA confirmed the permit applies only to workers in Bahrain's commercial sector and does not allow businesses to recruit staff from abroad

The shorter permit gives employers a trial period to assess workers before committing to the existing one- or two-year options

Bahrain has introduced a new short-term work permit option designed to give businesses greater flexibility when hiring expatriate workers who are already living in the country.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) announced on 27 October 2026 that a six-month work permit is now available for expatriate workers currently residing in the Kingdom and working in the commercial sector.

Bahrain has introduced a new work permit for expatriates. Photo Credit: Seyllou

Source: Getty Images

The new category sits alongside the existing one- and two-year permit options that employers have previously used.

Who Qualifies for Bahrain's New Permit

The LMRA was explicit that the new permit does not create a channel for recruiting workers from outside Bahrain. It is strictly limited to expatriates already living within the Kingdom.

The authority described the initiative as a direct response to feedback from the market, giving employers a more structured way to draw on the workforce already present in Bahrain.

The shorter duration allows business owners to evaluate a worker's suitability before committing to a longer arrangement.

The LMRA added that the measure is expected to reduce the volume of new expatriate workers being recruited into the commercial sector, helping to ease broader pressure on the labour market.

Benefits for Businesses Operating in Bahrain

The authority highlighted several practical advantages the permit brings, particularly for businesses in the early stages of operation.

By trialling workers over a six-month period, companies can manage costs more effectively and make more informed decisions before extending longer-term contracts.

The LMRA stated that the initiative supports sustainability and growth for businesses operating in a competitive environment.

The authority also noted its commitment to regularly reviewing its regulatory procedures in consultation with partners across Bahrain's various economic sectors, ensuring policies continue to reflect changing labour market conditions.

Separately, Bahrain had previously outlined six conditions that foreign employees and their employers must satisfy when renewing a work permit, covering requirements such as passport validity, medical checks, and application deadlines.

Renewal applications are typically processed within one working day, though fees differ depending on the length of the permit, with healthcare charges and dependant permits billed separately.

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Source: YEN.com.gh