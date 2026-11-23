The European Union has announced that the 2027 Erasmus Mundus scholarship call is now open for applicants from Ghana and other countries

The scholarships cover tuition fees, travel costs and living expenses for master's degree programmes across Europe

The 2027 call prioritises basic skills, the teaching profession, digital technologies and AI for learning under the Erasmus+ programme

The European Union has opened applications for the 2027 Erasmus Mundus scholarship cycle, giving Ghanaians and other eligible candidates the chance to pursue fully funded master's degrees at European universities.

The EU in Nigeria mission announced the opportunity via its official X account, directing prospective students to the Erasmus+ official platform to explore available programmes and begin their applications.

Erasmus Mundus 2027 scholarships are open to Ghanaians and eligible students, funding European master’s degrees with tuition, travel and living costs covered. Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

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What the Erasmus Mundus scholarship covers

The scholarship provides financial support across three key areas: tuition fees, travel costs, and living expenses. This structure is designed to remove the financial barriers that typically prevent students from lower- and middle-income countries from accessing postgraduate education in Europe.

The 2027 call sits within the broader Erasmus+ programme framework running from 2021 to 2027, which operates under four main priorities. This particular cycle places emphasis on the Education and Skills Package, with a focus on foundational skills development, the teaching profession, digital technologies, and the use of artificial intelligence in learning environments. It also aligns with the 2026 to 2030 Vocational Education and Training (VET) Strategy.

How to apply for the 2027 call

Applicants are advised to consult the Erasmus+ Programme Guide before submitting, as all applications are evaluated against the criteria set out in that document. The guide contains relevant sections on specific actions and general information for prospective applicants.

Depending on the type of activity being applied for, applicants must use a specific form. Decentralised activities managed by National Agencies require submission through the Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps platform.

Centralised activities managed by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA) must be submitted through the agency's dedicated grants page.

For those seeking project inspiration, the Erasmus+ project results platform offers a searchable database of previously funded initiatives across various fields.

The EU's Global Gateway initiative, under whose banner the announcement was made, forms part of a broader European strategy to strengthen international partnerships in education, infrastructure and digital connectivity.

UK to raise fees for 65,000 African students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of African students in the United Kingdom could soon face higher university fees if a proposed arrangement between the UK and the European Union comes into force.

The deal would allow EU students to pay the same domestic tuition rates as British nationals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh