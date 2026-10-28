UK Introduces New Financial Requirements for Student Visa Applicants

The UK Home Office has announced higher maintenance thresholds for international student visa applicants, coming into force on 30 November 2026

Students in London will face steeper financial requirements than those at institutions outside the capital under the revised rules

Nigerian students must budget separately for tuition fees, visa charges and the Immigration Health Surcharge on top of the new maintenance figures

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The United Kingdom's Home Office has announced an increase in the minimum financial requirements international students must meet when applying for a student visa, with the changes taking effect on 30 November 2026.

The revised thresholds affect prospective students from Nigeria and other countries seeking places at British universities, and apply specifically to living cost requirements, separate from tuition fees and any other charges.

UK student visa applicants face higher maintenance thresholds from 30 November 2026. Image credit: WPA Pool, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

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New maintenance thresholds by location

Students enrolled at institutions in London will now be required to demonstrate they can cover living costs of £1,570 per month, up from the current £1,529. Across a nine-month period, that translates to a total of £14,130, compared to the previous requirement of £13,761, representing an increase of £369.

For students studying outside London, the monthly figure rises from £1,171 to £1,203. The nine-month cap moves from £10,539 to £10,827, a difference of £288.

Nigerian students planning to apply must also account for costs beyond the maintenance threshold. Tuition fees, the student visa application fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge, which covers access to National Health Service care during a student's stay, all require separate financial planning and are not included in the maintenance figures.

International students and the UK economy

The updated rules arrive at a time when international students represent a substantial share of enrolment across British higher education. During the 2024/2025 academic year, approximately 685,565 international students were studying in the UK, accounting for around 24% of the total student population. Of that number, roughly 622,000 came from outside the European Union, with approximately 63,600 being EU nationals.

Professor Padam Simkhada, Dean of Global Impact and Research at the University of Chester, noted that international students contributed approximately £41.9 billion to the UK economy during the 2021/2022 academic year alone.

Despite that considerable economic contribution, many international students continue to face financial pressures including high accommodation costs and restrictions on working hours during term time.

Nigerian students preparing to submit applications will need to confirm which maintenance threshold applies based on the location of their chosen institution, and ensure they have acceptable evidence of the required funds available before applying.

UK lists 30+ visa routes to permanent residency.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had named more than 30 visa routes through which foreign nationals could eventually secure permanent residency.

This confirms that migrants on qualifying visas may become eligible for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after completing 10 continuous years in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh