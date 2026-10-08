FBI Director Kash Patel announced a rebuilt recruitment system aimed at attracting top talent to the Bureau faster

Patel directed applicants to FBIJobs.gov, promoting the agency's work in crushing violent crime and defending the homeland

The FBI chief claimed the Bureau led the most significant reduction in violent crime in US history

FBI Director Kash Patel launched a public recruitment drive on 8 October 2026, calling on Americans to join the Bureau through a revamped hiring platform at FBIJobs.gov.

Posting from his verified account on X, Patel accompanied the announcement with a short video spotlighting the agency's work in combating violent crime and protecting national security.

FBI Director Kash Patel unveils a rebuilt hiring system to recruit top talent faster. Image credit: Pool / Pool, PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Patel's case for joining the FBI

In remarks accompanying the post, Patel outlined the scope of what FBI agents do daily, describing a workforce that works to stop threats before they materialise, pursue criminals and uphold the Constitution. He framed the recruitment push as essential to maintaining that operational tempo.

"To keep doing that, we need the best talent in the country," Patel said, adding that the rebuilt recruitment system was designed to be faster and smarter, allowing the Bureau to bring suitable candidates into its ranks without unnecessary delay.

He described the overhaul as a deliberate effort to make it easier for qualified individuals to find the FBI, rather than placing the burden entirely on the agency to seek them out.

FBI claims historic crime reduction

Central to Patel's pitch was a claim that the FBI had led what he described as "the most prolific reduction in violent crime in US history." He urged prospective applicants to view the moment as an opportunity to contribute to work of national significance.

The video accompanying the post carried the text "Crushing Violent Crime," reinforcing the Bureau's emphasis on its law enforcement record as a recruiting tool.

Patel signed off with "Join the mission" and directed viewers to FBIJobs.gov to begin the application process.

ICE announces jobs for people interested in public service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a move to recruit people for deportation officer roles available at locations across the United States.

The agency posted the call on its official X account on 7 October.

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Source: YEN.com.gh