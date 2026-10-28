Saudi Arabia set an official opening date for its free six-month multiple-entry visit visa programme

The visa offer covers a wide range of nationalities and allows multiple entries over a six-month period at no cost

Authorities outlined the specific eligibility criteria and application process prospective visitors must follow

Saudi Arabia has announced the official start date for applications to its free six-month visit visa programme, opening a significant travel opportunity for eligible nationals across the globe.

The Kingdom's authorities confirmed that the initiative, which grants a multiple-entry visit visa valid for six months at no charge, would be available to citizens of a specified list of countries.

Saudi Arabia publishes the official start date for its free 6-month visit visa applications. Photo credit: HENRIQUE CAMPOS & FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made through official channels and has drawn considerable attention from prospective travellers.

Who qualifies for the free Saudi visit visa

The programme targets nationals from select countries, and applicants are required to meet certain conditions to be considered eligible.

Among the key requirements, applicants must hold a valid visa or residency permit from one of a number of approved countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union member states, and several others recognised by Saudi authorities.

The visa allows holders to enter Saudi Arabia multiple times within the six-month validity window, making it particularly attractive for those intending to visit family, explore tourism, or conduct short-term activities in the Kingdom.

How to apply for the Saudi free visit visa

Saudi Arabia's official platform for visa services is the designated channel through which interested applicants can submit their requests once the application window opens.

Authorities urged prospective visitors to ensure all documentation is in order before applying, as incomplete submissions could delay processing.

The move is widely seen as part of Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to grow the tourism sector and position the Kingdom as a leading global travel destination.

Officials have previously stated ambitions to attract tens of millions of tourists annually as part of this long-term economic diversification drive.

Travellers interested in taking advantage of the offer are encouraged to monitor official Saudi government portals for the precise opening date and any updates to the eligibility list or documentation requirements before submitting their applications.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh