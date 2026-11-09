Wicknell Chivayo's $34m Private Jet Reportedly Not His, As Strong Allegations Drop
- Activist Rutendo Matinyarare alleged that the Gulfstream G550 jet Wicknell Chivayo frequently used belonged to a Swiss company, not the late businessman
- Chivayo had publicly claimed he purchased the aircraft for approximately US$34 million, but the claims have not been independently verified
- Questions about Chivayo's finances deepened after reports emerged that some car dealers said he died with outstanding vehicle payments
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Fresh allegations have cast doubt on whether late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo actually owned the Gulfstream G550 private jet he was widely associated with before his death.
Activist Rutendo Matinyarare reportedly claimed the luxury aircraft belonged to a Swiss-based company and had since been returned to Switzerland.
Controversy surrounds Wicknell's private jet
TUKO.co.ke reported the allegations on Monday, 9 November 2026, and several Zimbabwean media outlets also picked them up.
They directly contradict Wicknell Chivayo's public announcement that he bought the jet for around US$34 million, equivalent to about KSh 4 billion.
Matinyarare's claims suggest the aircraft was leased rather than purchased outright.
At this stage, the allegations remain unverified, and no member of Chivayo's family or any representative of his estate has publicly responded to the matter.
Fresh questions emerge over Chivayo's wealth
The uncertainty surrounding the jet has added to a broader set of questions about the late businessman's financial affairs.
Reports out of Zimbabwe indicate that several car dealers have come forward claiming Chivayo died with outstanding payments owed on vehicles he had acquired.
The situation has had a ripple effect on some of the recipients of his well-publicised generosity.
Musician Sugar Sugar is among those affected, reportedly disclosing that he was asked to hand back a vehicle Chivayo had gifted him.
The car had originally been received as a mark of the businessman's famously lavish giving, making the request to return it a particularly striking development.
A car dealer connected to the dispute also reportedly spoke out about unpaid balances, further complicating the picture of what Chivayo left behind.
Neither Chivayo's estate nor his family has publicly addressed the mounting claims about outstanding debts or the disputed jet ownership.
The X post on the controversy surrounding Wicknell Chivayo's private jet is below.
Wicknell Chivayo's estate registered at High Court
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the registration of Wicknell Chivayo’s estate and the legal steps required before it can be distributed to beneficiaries.
A US$25 million claim by Chivayo’s former wife could complicate the process, while no executor has yet been appointed to oversee an estate believed to be worth millions.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh