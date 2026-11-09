Activist Rutendo Matinyarare alleged that the Gulfstream G550 jet Wicknell Chivayo frequently used belonged to a Swiss company, not the late businessman

Chivayo had publicly claimed he purchased the aircraft for approximately US$34 million, but the claims have not been independently verified

Questions about Chivayo's finances deepened after reports emerged that some car dealers said he died with outstanding vehicle payments

Fresh allegations have cast doubt on whether late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo actually owned the Gulfstream G550 private jet he was widely associated with before his death.

Wicknell Chivayo's $34m private jet reportedly owned by a Swiss Company, as strong allegations drop. Image credit: Crime Watch Kim

Source: Facebook

Activist Rutendo Matinyarare reportedly claimed the luxury aircraft belonged to a Swiss-based company and had since been returned to Switzerland.

Controversy surrounds Wicknell's private jet

TUKO.co.ke reported the allegations on Monday, 9 November 2026, and several Zimbabwean media outlets also picked them up.

They directly contradict Wicknell Chivayo's public announcement that he bought the jet for around US$34 million, equivalent to about KSh 4 billion.

Matinyarare's claims suggest the aircraft was leased rather than purchased outright.

At this stage, the allegations remain unverified, and no member of Chivayo's family or any representative of his estate has publicly responded to the matter.

Fresh questions emerge over Chivayo's wealth

The uncertainty surrounding the jet has added to a broader set of questions about the late businessman's financial affairs.

Reports out of Zimbabwe indicate that several car dealers have come forward claiming Chivayo died with outstanding payments owed on vehicles he had acquired.

The situation has had a ripple effect on some of the recipients of his well-publicised generosity.

Musician Sugar Sugar is among those affected, reportedly disclosing that he was asked to hand back a vehicle Chivayo had gifted him.

The car had originally been received as a mark of the businessman's famously lavish giving, making the request to return it a particularly striking development.

A car dealer connected to the dispute also reportedly spoke out about unpaid balances, further complicating the picture of what Chivayo left behind.

Neither Chivayo's estate nor his family has publicly addressed the mounting claims about outstanding debts or the disputed jet ownership.

The X post on the controversy surrounding Wicknell Chivayo's private jet is below.

Wicknell Chivayo's estate registered at High Court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the registration of Wicknell Chivayo’s estate and the legal steps required before it can be distributed to beneficiaries.

A US$25 million claim by Chivayo’s former wife could complicate the process, while no executor has yet been appointed to oversee an estate believed to be worth millions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh