A Zimbabwean prophet based in Chiweshe died in a road accident involving the luxury car he received from Wicknell Chivayo

The tragic incident occurred only weeks after Chivayo's burial, deepening the grief surrounding the late tycoon's legacy

A resurfaced photograph of the two men together at a Johane Masowe church gathering in 2021 has since gone viral on social media

A Zimbabwean prophet who was gifted a luxury vehicle by the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo has died in a road accident — in the very same car he received as a gift.

Wicknell Chivayo's generosity makes headlines again after prophet dies in gifted luxury car accident. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

The prophet, who was based in Chiweshe, was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to a report by Dandaro Online.

The precise circumstances of the accident remain unclear, as full details have not yet been established.

Loss that follows closely on Chivayo's burial

The timing of the accident has deeply unsettled many Zimbabweans, coming only weeks after Wicknell Chivayo himself was laid to rest.

The late businessman was widely known across Zimbabwe for his flamboyant generosity, regularly gifting expensive vehicles and luxury items to friends, family members, and religious figures, often sharing the moments publicly on social media.

The Chiweshe prophet was among those who benefited from his largesse.

His death has consequently renewed conversation about Chivayo's legacy and the extraordinary circumstances surrounding both men.

Resurfaced photo of Chivayo and prophet

Adding to the sorrow was the reappearance online of a photograph taken at a Johane Masowe church gathering in 2021.

In the image, Chivayo and the prophet stand beside a white vehicle, shaking hands and smiling at the camera.

The prophet is dressed in the traditional white attire associated with the Johane Masowe faith.

The photo circulated widely as social media users reflected on the bond between the two men and what many described as the painful coincidence of their fates.

Zimbabweans React to the Accident

Several Zimbabweans shared their thoughts online in the wake of the news.

Panda wrote:

"Maybe drunk driving or bad driving."

Brian Chimhanda said:

"I think some of these guys don't have experience with driving. Anopinda mu curve akabairira 150 and mind you it's a Toyota Hilux haizvide izvozvo. Those high-powered vehicles aren't for beginners; you've got to be a good driver."

Lundie Jefferson said:

"Honestly, those cars were clean and had no rituals. The problem was the people who were given the cars. You might find that some of them did not know how to drive properly. Remember, those cars were not meant for learning. Many people would use the money they were given for fuel to buy driving licences, meaning they had no actual driving experience. I am not saying Madzibaba was wrong in this particular story. I am speaking on behalf of the others who were said to have died in accidents involving those cars. Look at the Charambas and the others who had bigger cars; they are still alive and driving."

Wicknell's ex-wife named co-executor of tycoon's estate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sonja Madzikanda’s appointment as co-executrix of her former husband Wicknell Chivayo’s estate, alongside his sister Esther Chivayo.

The appointment could affect Madzikanda’s unresolved $25 million matrimonial claim, which was pending when Chivayo died in a helicopter crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh