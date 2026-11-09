Jobs and Skills Australia published its 2026 Occupation Shortage List, confirming that shortages across the country have continued to ease

About half of the occupations removed from the list were concentrated in health, engineering, science and ICT roles

Despite the easing, shortage pressures remain in key sectors, with aged care, nursing and skilled trades still facing gaps

Australia has updated its annual Occupation Shortage List (OSL) for 2026, with Jobs and Skills Australia confirming that the number of roles classified as being in critical shortage has declined compared to previous years.

Australia removes some occupations from the shortage list. Photo credit: The Japan Times.

Source: Getty Images

The OSL covers more than 1,000 skill level 1 to 4 occupations defined under the Occupation Standard Classification for Australia framework. Its findings draw on economic modelling, stakeholder surveys and input from government partners and Jobs and Skills Councils, assessing shortages at the national, metropolitan and regional levels.

Which Sectors Saw Shortages Ease

Of the occupations that dropped from the shortage list this year, roughly half came from health, engineering, science and information and communications technology. The remaining roles that exited the list were distributed across other major occupation groups throughout the country.

For workers and job seekers in those industries, it is important to understand what this change actually means. Being removed from the shortage list does not signal that employers have stopped hiring in those fields. Rather, it reflects that the gap between available workers and employer demand has narrowed sufficiently that the role no longer qualifies as a critical national shortage.

Where Shortages Still Persist in Australia

Despite the broader easing trend, the accompanying 2026 Occupation Shortage Drivers report makes clear that pressure points remain. The two most common drivers of ongoing shortages identified in the analysis were suitability gaps, where available candidates do not meet employer requirements, and education and training gaps, where not enough workers are completing the relevant qualifications. Retention challenges ranked third among the main drivers.

The nature of each shortage varies by occupation. For aged and disabled carers, strong demand appears to be outpacing the supply of trained workers, pointing primarily to a training gap. Motor mechanics face a combination of training and suitability gaps, with the training gap identified as the main factor. Among registered nurses, the suitability gap takes precedence, though training gaps remain a close secondary driver.

The picture is more complex within the hospitality and food service trades. Shortages among cooks are split fairly evenly between retention and training gaps, while shortages among chefs are driven mainly by the inability to find workers with the right qualifications and experience.

The 2026 findings suggest Australia's labour market is gradually rebalancing in several high-demand sectors, though targeted skills investment and worker retention strategies will remain critical for industries where shortages continue.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh