Saudi Arabia's customs authority has outlined specific categories of goods that all travellers must declare upon entering the Kingdom

The declaration requirement covers cash, gifts, tobacco products and restricted items above set thresholds at all entry points

Travellers who fail to declare qualifying items risk facing legal action and financial penalties under Saudi customs regulations

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Saudi Arabia has officially published a list of goods, valuables and restricted items that travellers are legally required to declare to customs officials when entering the Kingdom.

The Saudi customs authority confirmed that the rules apply at all entry points, including airports, seaports and land border crossings.

Saudi Arabia has officially published a list of goods, valuables and restricted items that travellers are legally required to declare to customs. Credit: Budrul Chukrut

Source: Getty Images

Officials at each checkpoint are required to provide declaration forms, and travellers must complete them accurately before clearing customs.

The authority identified four categories of items subject to mandatory declaration.

The first covers cash, foreign currencies, financial instruments, precious metals and other valuables where the combined worth exceeds SAR 40,000. The second category applies to gifts, luggage and product samples that are in commercial quantities or exceed personal use limits, with a total value above SAR 3,000. Tobacco products are also subject to declaration when quantities go beyond 200 cigarettes or 500 grams in weight. The fourth category covers restricted items that require prior approval from the relevant Saudi authorities before they can be brought into the country. These include medicines and drones, among other goods.

Penalties for failing to declare

The authority issued a clear warning that travellers who do not declare qualifying items when required may face legal consequences.

The regulations are designed to ensure compliance with Saudi customs law, and the declaration process is intended to be completed before a traveller passes through the checkpoint.

The requirement is consistent across all nationalities and applies to both residents returning to the Kingdom and foreign visitors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh