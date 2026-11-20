Saudi Arabia Lists 4 Categories of Items Travellers Must Declare at Customs
- Saudi Arabia's customs authority has outlined specific categories of goods that all travellers must declare upon entering the Kingdom
- The declaration requirement covers cash, gifts, tobacco products and restricted items above set thresholds at all entry points
- Travellers who fail to declare qualifying items risk facing legal action and financial penalties under Saudi customs regulations
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Saudi Arabia has officially published a list of goods, valuables and restricted items that travellers are legally required to declare to customs officials when entering the Kingdom.
The Saudi customs authority confirmed that the rules apply at all entry points, including airports, seaports and land border crossings.
Officials at each checkpoint are required to provide declaration forms, and travellers must complete them accurately before clearing customs.
The authority identified four categories of items subject to mandatory declaration.
- The first covers cash, foreign currencies, financial instruments, precious metals and other valuables where the combined worth exceeds SAR 40,000.
- The second category applies to gifts, luggage and product samples that are in commercial quantities or exceed personal use limits, with a total value above SAR 3,000.
- Tobacco products are also subject to declaration when quantities go beyond 200 cigarettes or 500 grams in weight.
- The fourth category covers restricted items that require prior approval from the relevant Saudi authorities before they can be brought into the country. These include medicines and drones, among other goods.
Penalties for failing to declare
The authority issued a clear warning that travellers who do not declare qualifying items when required may face legal consequences.
The regulations are designed to ensure compliance with Saudi customs law, and the declaration process is intended to be completed before a traveller passes through the checkpoint.
The requirement is consistent across all nationalities and applies to both residents returning to the Kingdom and foreign visitors.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.