The US Embassy Accra announced on November 6, 2026 that Ghanaians with urgent travel needs may qualify for an expedited visa appointment

Medical emergencies, bereavement, and urgent unanticipated business are among the qualifying reasons for an expedited request

The Embassy warned that expedited appointments are very limited and an interview before the planned travel date cannot be guaranteed

The US Embassy in Accra has announced that Ghanaian nationals with pressing travel needs may be eligible to request an expedited visa appointment, provided they meet specific qualifying criteria.

The Embassy made the announcement via its official X account on November 6, 2026, outlining the circumstances under which applicants can seek an earlier interview date and the steps required to do so.

Ghanaians may seek expedited US visa appointments for medical emergencies, bereavement or urgent business Image credit: Alex Wong, Karen Vardanian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for an expedited visa appointment

According to the Embassy, two primary categories of urgency may support an expedited request: emergency medical care or the death of a family member, and urgent, unanticipated business travel.

Applicants are required to submit a detailed written justification alongside any relevant supporting documents when making such a request.

The Embassy was explicit that the number of expedited slots is very limited and that it cannot guarantee an interview will be conducted before an applicant's intended date of travel.

How to request an expedited appointment

Before an expedited request can be considered, applicants must first complete the standard visa application process. This means submitting the DS-160 nonimmigrant visa application form, paying the required visa application fee, and scheduling a regular interview appointment through the US visa appointment portal at usvisaappt.com. The Embassy will only consider an expedited request once these steps have been completed.

Once a standard appointment has been booked, applicants can log into usvisaappt.com, navigate to "My Dashboard," select the relevant appointment under "My Appointment Requests," and choose "Create Emergency Request." The form requires applicants to supply their reason for the emergency, intended travel date, a description of the circumstances, and supporting documents.

If the Embassy approves the request, applicants will receive an email notification prompting them to reschedule their interview to an earlier date using the calendar available on the platform. Those whose requests are denied will also be notified by email but will retain their originally scheduled appointment.

On the day of the interview, applicants must attend the Embassy with all required documents and are advised to review the list of prohibited items before arrival. Following the interview, passport and document collection instructions will be communicated once the consular section releases them.

US proposes new passport rule for applicants

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the US was proposing a rule to change how two groups of people apply for US passports.

The proposal focuses on first-time adult passport applicants and those who have lost their passports or had them stolen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh