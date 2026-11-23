Kuwait's government issued a formal warning to all foreigners and residents about four restricted locations across the country

Authorities cautioned that approaching or photographing these sites could lead to serious legal consequences

The directive carries particular relevance for Ghanaians living and working in Kuwait, where thousands of citizens reside

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Kuwait has issued a stern public warning, reminding all foreign nationals and residents that four specific locations within the country are strictly off-limits for photography or unauthorised access.

The Kuwaiti authorities outlined the restricted zones, which include military installations, oil and gas facilities, government security buildings, and royal palaces.

Kuwait lists 4 locations foreigners and residents must not photograph or approach. Photo credit: Dragos Condrea & Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officials made clear that any attempt to photograph, film, or linger near these sites without permission could result in arrest and prosecution under Kuwaiti law.

Why Kuwait has drawn a firm line on restricted zones

The directive reflects Kuwait's ongoing effort to protect its national security infrastructure, particularly given the strategic importance of its oil sector to the broader economy.

Kuwait holds some of the largest oil reserves in the world, and its production facilities are considered critical assets that the government guards with considerable vigilance.

Security around royal establishments is equally non-negotiable. Kuwaiti law treats any unauthorised presence near the residences or offices of the ruling family as a serious offence, regardless of whether the individual intended any harm.

Kuwaiti Authorities urged tourists, expatriate workers, and long-term residents to exercise caution, noting that ignorance of the law is not accepted as a valid defence in Kuwaiti courts.

What this means for Ghanaians in Kuwait

The warning carries direct relevance for the sizeable Ghanaian community residing and working in Kuwait.

Ghana has a significant population of migrant workers in the Gulf region, with many employed in domestic service, construction, and other sectors in Kuwait.

Ghanaian migrants and those planning to travel to Kuwait for work or other purposes are advised to familiarise themselves with local laws before arriving.

Community leaders and advocacy groups have consistently urged Ghanaians abroad to respect the legal frameworks of their host countries to avoid preventable legal troubles.

The Ghana Missions abroad have on several occasions reminded citizens that Gulf states, in particular, maintain laws that differ substantially from those in Ghana, and that violations can carry swift and severe consequences.

Ghanaians in Kuwait are encouraged to take this latest directive seriously, steer clear of any of the four listed zones, and refrain from sharing images of sensitive locations on social media, as this too may attract scrutiny from Kuwaiti authorities.

Kuwait lists 4 15-year company residency rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kuwait had unveiled four categories of foreign companies and investors that qualified for its new 15-year residency programme.

The Gulf state set specific financial and professional thresholds that applicants had to meet to be considered eligible.

The announcement marked a significant shift in Kuwait's approach to attracting long-term foreign investment and expertise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh