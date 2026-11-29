New Zealand's Minister of Immigration announced the suspension of two long-standing pathways to permanent residency

Both routes are linked to investment and business establishment, and very few applicants currently use them

Anyone already partway through one of the routes faces a tight deadline to secure their eligibility

Two well-established routes to permanent residency in New Zealand are running out of time, and anyone relying on them has less than a year to act.

New Zealand to suspend two permanent residency routes. Photo credit: DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand's Minister of Immigration announced on November 27, 2026, that two older pathways to a Permanent Resident Visa would be suspended from May 30, 2027.

The New Zealand government offered six months' notice of the change, describing both routes as options introduced long before the country's current immigration priorities took shape, and noted that only a small number of people still use them.

What New Zealand's two suspended pathways require

The two routes being removed are tied to investment and business establishment as ways of showing commitment to New Zealand.

Under the investment route, applicants must have maintained a qualifying investment of at least NZD $1 million for 24 months after being granted residence. The business route requires that a qualifying business has been operating for at least 12 months before the application is submitted.

Anyone who can fully satisfy these conditions before the 30 May 2027 deadline remains eligible to apply for a Permanent Resident Visa through either route up until that date.

Options for applicants already on New Zealand's pathways

For those already partway through one of the two routes who are unlikely to complete the qualifying period in time, there is a limited fallback option. Such applicants may apply for a Second or Subsequent Resident Visa, provided they made the eligible investment by 30 November 2026 and meet all other required conditions, including the qualifying period.

The government was clear that other pathways to permanent residency in New Zealand remain open. These include demonstrating commitment through time spent living in the country or, for holders of investor visas, by fulfilling both their investment and resident visa conditions.

The decision to close the two older routes is part of a broader effort to align New Zealand's immigration framework with its present economic goals. Officials noted that the existing settings require higher levels of investment than the two suspended routes demand, and that removing them is intended to bring greater consistency to how the country attracts investment and supports economic growth.

New Zealand opens 1 visa category

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had finalised its November 2026 Parent Resident Visa draw on November 19, 2026, contacting all successful applicants.

A total of 1,062 people received invitations to apply, drawn from 685 expressions of interest through two separate selection channels.

Immigration New Zealand selected a higher-than-usual number of EOIs in this round due to a previous technical issue that caused stress and uncertainty.

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Source: YEN.com.gh