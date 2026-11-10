New Zealand revised the names of two maritime transport occupations under its Work to Residence Visa pathway

The update affects foreign workers in New Zealand's transport sector who are seeking a route to permanent residence

Workers in the two newly named roles must meet specific employment requirements before they can apply

New Zealand has updated the names of two transport sector occupations that make foreign workers eligible to apply for permanent residence in the country.

New Zealand Names 2 Transport Jobs That Qualify Foreigners for Permanent Residence

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The revision affects the Transport Work to Residence Visa pathway, a migration route that allows qualified foreigners employed in approved transport roles to eventually settle in New Zealand permanently.

New Zealand's Work to Residence Requirements

According to New Zealand Immigration, workers pursuing this pathway must hold a current job or a confirmed job offer from an accredited employer. They must also have been working in one of the recognised transport occupations within New Zealand for at least 24 months before lodging a permanent residence application.

The two-year minimum employment period means prospective applicants need to plan, particularly if they are only beginning to explore opportunities in the country's maritime industry.

The 2 Transport Occupations Now Recognised

The two roles that now carry updated names under the Work to Residence pathway are Ship's Master and Deck Hand.

The government's decision to revise how these occupations are classified reflects continued adjustments to New Zealand's approach to skilled migration within the transport sector. While the change is administrative in nature, it carries practical significance for foreign nationals whose eligibility hinges on whether their job title matches the official occupational list.

Foreign workers currently employed in either of these maritime roles, or those weighing up job opportunities in New Zealand, are encouraged to review their circumstances against the updated occupational titles to confirm whether the permanent residence route applies to them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh