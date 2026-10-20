New Zealand announced two new pathways through which eligible foreign nationals can obtain a three-year work visa

The new routes target citizens of a specific country and form part of New Zealand's broader immigration strategy

Applicants must meet set criteria under either of the two pathways to qualify for the work visa

New Zealand has introduced two new immigration pathways that allow citizens of a single country to apply for a three-year work visa, opening fresh opportunities for those seeking long-term employment in the Pacific nation.

The announcement forms part of New Zealand's ongoing efforts to attract skilled workers and address labour market demands.

New Zealand announces 2 new routes for citizens of 1 country to get a 3-year work visa. Photo credit: Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The two routes give eligible applicants a structured way to live and work in the country for an extended period.

The 2 new visa routes explained

The first pathway is the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), which requires applicants to secure a job offer from a New Zealand employer that holds accreditation status with Immigration New Zealand.

Under this route, the employer must demonstrate that no suitable local candidate was available for the role before hiring from abroad.

The second pathway is the Specific Purpose Work Visa, designed for individuals invited to New Zealand for a defined purpose, such as a specific project or a role tied to a particular event or organisation.

This route does not necessarily require a standard accredited employer but does require clear documentation of the purpose of the visit and the work to be undertaken.

Both pathways can lead to a visa valid for up to three years, giving successful applicants the stability to build a life and career in New Zealand over a meaningful period.

Who qualifies and what to expect

Eligibility under either route depends on meeting Immigration New Zealand's requirements, which include holding a valid passport, demonstrating relevant qualifications or experience, and satisfying health and character checks.

Applicants are also expected to show that their skills align with the demands of the role or purpose for which the visa is being sought.

Immigration New Zealand manages all applications and provides detailed guidance on documentation, processing timelines, and fees through its official channels.

The move signals New Zealand's continued interest in drawing in talent from targeted countries, while also ensuring that immigration processes remain structured and tied to genuine employment or purpose-driven needs.

New Zealand outlines 5 retirement visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that New Zealand had published the full conditions foreigners were required to satisfy to obtain its Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa

The financial bar was set significantly high, with a major investment requirement that would challenge most applicants.

Beyond money, New Zealand also screened applicants on age, health, character, and proof of lawfully acquired funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh