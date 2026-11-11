Former Footballer Arrested in US, Charged Over $5.4m Fake Watch Scheme
- Pedro Hernandez-Calderon, a 45-year-old former professional goalkeeper, was charged in connection with dealing in counterfeit luxury watches worth $5.4 million
- Authorities seized four fake luxury watches in Anchorage, Alaska, in October 2026 that were bound for a warehouse in Laredo, Texas
- Hernandez-Calderon, who played for Atlas, Santos Laguna, and Necaxa in Mexico, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $2 million fine if convicted
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Pedro Hernandez-Calderon, a 45-year-old Mexican citizen and former professional goalkeeper, has been charged in connection with an international counterfeit watch operation.
The scheme was valued at approximately $5.4 million, according to a criminal complaint filed by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas on November 10, 2026.
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Hernandez-Calderon remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings.
How the operation was uncovered
The investigation began when authorities seized four counterfeit luxury watches on 5 October 2026 in Anchorage, Alaska. The items were destined for a warehouse in Laredo, Texas. Law enforcement in Alaska subsequently coordinated with South Texas authorities to trace the network behind the shipments.
According to the complaint, Hernandez-Calderon ran an import-export business that received counterfeit timepieces in Laredo before they were dispatched to customers in Mexico. Between June 2025 and October 2026, investigators identified multiple shipments arriving at Laredo addresses.
Representatives from genuine luxury watch manufacturers reviewed samples from the seized consignments and confirmed the watches were counterfeit.
Investigators also uncovered photographs, private communications, and shipping records they say document the full scope of the operation.
Hernandez-Calderon's football career
At his initial court appearance, the court heard that Hernandez-Calderon previously played professional football as a goalkeeper in Mexico, representing Atlas, Santos Laguna, and Necaxa during his career.
The investigation was led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, with support from IRS Criminal Investigations and the US Postal Service. Assistant US Attorney Thomas Sekula is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, Hernandez-Calderon faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2 million.
22-year-old Ghanaian jailed for 2 years in Canada
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian, Jefferson Zormelo, had been jailed for two years in Canada.
This follows his use of a fraudulent Canadian passport to enter and exit the country on 16 separate occasions, a court in Calgary heard on Monday.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh