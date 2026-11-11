Former Footballer Arrested in US, Charged Over $5.4m Fake Watch Scheme

Pedro Hernandez-Calderon, a 45 - year - old former professional goalkeeper, was charged in connection with dealing in counterfeit luxury watches worth $5.4 million

Authorities seized four fake luxury watches in Anchorage , Alaska , in October 2026 that were bound for a warehouse in Laredo, Texas

Hernandez-Calderon, who played for Atlas, Santos Laguna, and Necaxa in Mexico, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $2 million fine if convicted

Pedro Hernandez-Calderon, a 45-year-old Mexican citizen and former professional goalkeeper, has been charged in connection with an international counterfeit watch operation.

The scheme was valued at approximately $5.4 million, according to a criminal complaint filed by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas on November 10, 2026.

Former Mexican goalkeeper Pedro Hernandez-Calderon faces charges over a $5.4 million counterfeit luxury watch operation. Image credit: John Lamb/Getty Images, USAO_SDTX/X

Source: Getty Images

Hernandez-Calderon remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

How the operation was uncovered

The investigation began when authorities seized four counterfeit luxury watches on 5 October 2026 in Anchorage, Alaska. The items were destined for a warehouse in Laredo, Texas. Law enforcement in Alaska subsequently coordinated with South Texas authorities to trace the network behind the shipments.

According to the complaint, Hernandez-Calderon ran an import-export business that received counterfeit timepieces in Laredo before they were dispatched to customers in Mexico. Between June 2025 and October 2026, investigators identified multiple shipments arriving at Laredo addresses.

Representatives from genuine luxury watch manufacturers reviewed samples from the seized consignments and confirmed the watches were counterfeit.

Investigators also uncovered photographs, private communications, and shipping records they say document the full scope of the operation.

Hernandez-Calderon's football career

At his initial court appearance, the court heard that Hernandez-Calderon previously played professional football as a goalkeeper in Mexico, representing Atlas, Santos Laguna, and Necaxa during his career.

The investigation was led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, with support from IRS Criminal Investigations and the US Postal Service. Assistant US Attorney Thomas Sekula is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Hernandez-Calderon faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

22-year-old Ghanaian jailed for 2 years in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian, Jefferson Zormelo, had been jailed for two years in Canada.

This follows his use of a fraudulent Canadian passport to enter and exit the country on 16 separate occasions, a court in Calgary heard on Monday.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh