Qatar's official tourism authority, Visit Qatar, published dress code guidance for foreign visitors on its website

Both male and female travellers are expected to cover their shoulders and knees when out in public spaces

Visit Qatar also outlined key currency rules, noting that only the Qatari riyal is accepted for everyday transactions

Qatar has released official guidance on appropriate dress for foreign visitors, reminding tourists that respecting local customs remains an important part of travelling to the Gulf state.

Qatar's official tourism authority, Visit Qatar, published dress code guidance for foreign visitors on its website. Credit: STR

Source: Getty Images

The country's official tourism body, Visit Qatar, published the recommendations on its website as part of a dedicated travel tips section designed to help visitors feel more at ease during their stay.

While Visit Qatar acknowledged that attitudes towards clothing in the country are broadly relaxed, the guidance makes clear that modesty in public spaces is still expected. Both men and women are advised to ensure their shoulders and knees remain covered when moving through shared public areas, including markets, cultural sites, and common spaces.

The tips stop short of prescribing specific items of clothing but leave little ambiguity about the standard expected. Visitors who dress with local sensitivities in mind are likely to find the experience more comfortable, particularly in areas frequented by residents.

Beyond clothing, Visit Qatar also addressed the practicalities of handling money during a stay in the country. Foreign currency notes are not accepted for day-to-day purchases, meaning travellers will need to convert their money into Qatari riyals before making transactions.

The riyal is pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate of QAR 3.64, offering a degree of financial predictability for visitors from dollar-linked economies. ATMs are available across Doha, including in shopping malls and hotels, making it relatively straightforward for visitors to access local currency on arrival.

Qatar has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for travellers seeking distinctive and culturally immersive experiences, and the published guidance reflects that vision by encouraging visitors to engage respectfully with local customs from the moment they arrive.

Source: YEN.com.gh