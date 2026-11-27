Canada's immigration authority announced a 90-day extension of temporary measures affecting residents of three African countries

The extension, which runs until February 25, 2027, targets people from countries linked to the ongoing Ebola outbreak

Immigration documents already approved remain suspended for affected applicants currently outside Canada

Canada has extended temporary immigration restrictions affecting residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan for a further 90 days, citing the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the region.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the extension on 27 November 2026, stating that the measures will remain in place until 23:59:59 ET on 25 February 2027.

Canada has extended Ebola-related immigration restrictions for residents of the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan until February 25, 2027. Image credit: P A Thompson, picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government described the decision as a precautionary step to prevent the disease from entering the country.

What the extended measures mean for applicants

Under the extended restrictions, IRCC will not issue immigration documents to individuals currently outside Canada who listed the DRC, South Sudan or Uganda as their country of residence when submitting their applications. The suspension covers visas, permits and electronic travel authorisations, including those that had already received prior approval.

IRCC confirmed it will continue processing both new and existing applications caught by the restrictions. However, no applications will be finalised while the measures remain active.

The government said it has been closely monitoring the Ebola situation in the DRC as well as developments in neighbouring Uganda and South Sudan, and that the extension reflects a proactive approach to border health management.

Canada's response to the Ebola outbreak

This marks another renewal of restrictions that Canada first introduced in response to the Ebola outbreak in central and east Africa.

The DRC has experienced repeated Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, with the disease periodically spreading to border regions in neighbouring countries.

IRCC stated that protecting public health in Canada remains a primary consideration as the outbreak continues to evolve, and that the 90-day timeframe allows authorities to reassess the situation before deciding on any further steps.

Canada lists 33 countries eligible for special study visa pilot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had launched a new study visa pathway for citizens of 33 countries.

The government released the full list of eligible countries through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as part of the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh