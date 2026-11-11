A 17-year-old suspect was picked up by detectives on Wednesday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong

The suspect was taken to the 42nd Precinct for questioning, though no charges had been filed immediately

The arrest came days after Frimpong's aunt held a community press conference urging those responsible to surrender

A 17-year-old has reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager killed in the Bronx, New York.

New York Police arrests a 17-year-old over the fatal shooting of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in the Bronx. Photo source: ABC7 New York/Facebook, Kena betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Broadcast station ABC7 New York broke the news on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, reporting that detectives picked up the suspect during the morning hours and transported him to the 42nd Precinct for questioning.

According to the reports, no charges were immediately filed against the alleged suspect following his detention.

Javits Frimpong shooting in the Bronx

Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old of Ghanaian heritage, was shot and killed on the morning of October 29, 2026, while on his way to school near Crotona Park, in the Bronx, in a case that drew significant attention from both the local community and Ghanaians abroad.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief and calls for justice across social media platforms.

Prior to Wednesday's development, Frimpong's aunt had organised a community press conference urging the individuals responsible to come forward voluntarily, giving them seven days to surrender before law enforcement closed in.

More teens are being sought in connection with the Ghanaian teenager's death, and detectives are not yet clear on the 17-year-old's role.

As the NYPD investigations continue, the families and community members of Javits Frimpong await further developments in the case.

The late Frimpong's family is expected to hold a news conference in Harlem on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The X post announcing the alleged arrest of the 17-year teenager in connection with Javits Frimpong's death is below:

Reacts to suspect being taken into custody

News of the teenager being taken into custody sparked immediate reactions online, with many in the community expressing relief that progress had been made in the case.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Ngah Carine wrote:

"Finally someone has been arrested for the crime."

Chrissy Dee commented:

"Recently his aunt held a community press conference to urge the killers to turn themselves in. She also noted that the assailants have 7 days to surrender. Hmmmm, the African ancestors are working their magic."

Gloria Morales added:

"Please God, let it be true this young man and his family need justice. This situation is so sad 😞."

Javits Frimpong's family hire prominent lawyer

We also highlighted facts about Javits Frimpong's family hiring civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as they sought justice after the Ghanaian teenager was fatally shot in the Bronx.

Javits had moved from Ghana just a year earlier, dreaming of becoming a doctor, and was walking to school when he was killed.

Police were investigating possible motives, including bullying, robbery and mistaken identity, as three teenage suspects remain at large.

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Source: YEN.com.gh