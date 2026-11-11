Irma P. Hall, the veteran American actress celebrated for her role in the 1997 film Soul Food, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas

Hall's family confirmed her passing in a statement, describing her as a beloved actress, educator, poet and public speaker

Before her decades-long acting career, Hall spent years as a teacher before a chance encounter changed the course of her life

Irma P. Hall, the veteran American actress who captivated audiences for decades and became a household name through her portrayal of Big Mama in the beloved 1997 film 'Soul Food', has died at the age of 91.

Soul Food actress Irma P. Hall dies at 91 in Dallas, Texas. Image credit: TVOne

Source: Facebook

Her passing was confirmed on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, with reports indicating she died the previous day, on Tuesday, 10 November, in Dallas, Texas.

Hall's family released a statement acknowledging her death, though no cause was disclosed.

They remembered her as a cherished actress, author, poet, educator and public speaker whose impact stretched far beyond the screen.

Irma P. Hall from classroom to silver screen

Born Irma Dolores Player Hall on 3 June 1935 in Beaumont, Texas, she later relocated with her family to Chicago before eventually settling in Dallas.

Her early ambitions pointed firmly towards education. She attended Briar Cliff College in Iowa before completing her studies at Texas College, where she concentrated on foreign language education.

For years, she taught English and foreign languages at schools across Dallas.

Her path into acting came by chance. In 1973, actor and filmmaker Raymond St. Jacques spotted her during a poetry reading and offered her a part in his film 'Book of Numbers'.

That single invitation launched a career spanning several decades across film, television and theatre.

Irma P. Hall's career defined by memorable performances

Hall's most iconic role came in the 1997 family drama 'Soul Food', where she played Josephine 'Big Mama Joe' Joseph.

The performance resonated deeply with viewers and earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

The Hollywood actress went on to appear in a string of notable productions, including A Family Thing, Nothing to Lose, Beloved, Collateral, and Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns.

In 2004, her work in 'The Ladykillers' brought her international recognition, winning her a Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Beyond her screen work, Hall dedicated part of her life to building arts infrastructure in her community.

She played a significant role in establishing the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre, extending her contribution to the performing arts well past her personal career.

Her death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in American entertainment, leaving behind a legacy shaped by talent, purpose and an unwavering commitment to her craft.

The X post announcing the death of Irma P. Hall is below.

Stacy Keach dies at 85

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran actor Stacy Keach, who died at 85 after a prolonged battle with heart disease. His wife confirmed his death at the family home in Poland and paid tribute to his courage and enduring spirit.

Keach became widely known as private investigator Mike Hammer, but his career also included acclaimed stage and film work. After serving time in prison in 1984, he spoke openly about addiction and went on to work in film and television for decades.

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Source: YEN.com.gh