Richard Anderson Dead: TV3 Mentor Stars Who Have Passed Away Over the Years

Former TV3 Mentor Season 4 contestant Richard Anderson, known as Andy, reportedly died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Nana Yaw Akuoko announced Anderson's passing on Facebook, noting the singer had become a pastor after leaving the show

Anderson's death has drawn attention to other Mentor contestants who have also passed away, including Doris and Adez

Richard Anderson, popularly known as Andy, a former contestant on TV3's Mentor Season 4 who later became a pastor, has reportedly passed away.

TV3 Mentor stars who have passed away over the years. Image credit: Adez, UGC, Richard Anderson

Source: Facebook

News of his death surfaced on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and quickly spread across social media, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues.

Traditional ruler, philanthropist and media personality Nana Yaw Akuoko was among the first to break the news publicly.

In a Facebook post, he wrote:

"Farewell, my brother Andy (Pastor Richard Anderson) of Mentor 4 fame. RIP."

Richard Anderson rose to public prominence through his participation in the fourth season of TV3's Mentor, a music reality show that produced several notable voices in Ghana's entertainment industry.

That edition was eventually won by gospel musician Mike Kesse. After leaving the competition, Anderson chose a different direction entirely, dedicating his life to ministry and rising to serve as Head Pastor of Gospel Arena Assemblies of God.

The circumstances surrounding his death had not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting.

Doris – Mentor Season 1

Anderson's passing has renewed conversations about other former Mentor contestants who have also died, underscoring the losses Ghana's entertainment industry has endured over the years.

Doris, who competed in the very first season of TV3 Mentor, passed away sometime before June 2013.

Fellow Mentor 1 contestant Okuraseni Samuel publicly criticised TV3 at the time, alleging the station showed little gratitude towards the late singer.

A report published on June 9, 2013, confirmed that she had died a few weeks prior.

Adez – Mentor Season 2

Adez, whose full name was Victoria Adedzewaa Stokes, is another familiar face from the programme who has since passed on.

She represented the Western Region during Mentor Season 2, sharing the stage with contestants including Nii Soul and Pastor Kofy. Adez later carved out a career as a backing vocalist, collaborating with several well-known musicians in Ghana.

Reports of her death emerged on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, triggering tributes across the entertainment community.

Together, Doris, Adez and Richard Anderson represent three different chapters of TV3 Mentor, a programme that played a significant role in shaping the country's popular music scene.

Watch the YouTube video of Adez before her death below.

Ghanaian media personality who died in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghanaian media personalities who died in 2026, including Kwame Dzokoto, Beverly Afaglo and Bernice Offei.

Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio discussion in Tarkwa and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His passing adds to a year of loss across Ghana’s entertainment and media industries.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh