Stacy Keach, the veteran American actor best known for playing private investigator Mike Hammer on television, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Keach passed away at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, after a prolonged struggle with a serious heart condition

His wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, confirmed his death and paid tribute to his courage, extraordinary spirit and unforgettable voice

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Stacy Keach, the veteran American actor whose portrayal of hard-boiled private investigator Mike Hammer made him a household name across multiple decades of television, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. He was 85.

Mike Hammer star Stacy Keach dies at 85 after a heart condition battle. Image credit: Neck Beres Media

Source: Facebook

Keach drew his final breath at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, after a lengthy battle with heart disease and eventual heart failure.

His wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, confirmed the news in a statement, mourning the loss of a man she described as a legendary actor beloved by audiences around the world.

She praised his bravery throughout his illness and said his extraordinary spirit, unforgettable voice and enduring love would remain with the family forever.

Stacy Keach's career as Mike Hammer

Keach first rose to widespread prominence through his portrayal of Mickey Spillane's fictional detective Mike Hammer in several television productions during the 1980s, including 'Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer' and 'The New Mike Hammer'.

The role became synonymous with his name and cemented his place in popular culture.

His range, however, stretched well beyond the small screen. Keach was deeply respected in theatrical circles for his Shakespearean work, bringing characters such as Hamlet, Macbeth, Richard III and King Lear to life on stage.

The American actor performance in the Broadway production of 'Indians', where he played Buffalo Bill, earned him a Tony Award nomination, while his portrayal of Ernest Hemingway in a television miniseries later secured him a Golden Globe Award.

His film career was equally broad, spanning titles such as 'Fat City', 'The Ninth Configuration', 'Up in Smoke', 'American History X', 'Nebraska' and 'The Bourne Legacy'.

On television, he also featured in acclaimed series including *Prison Break* and *Blue Bloods*.

The arrest that threatened Stacy's career

In 1984, Keach faced one of the most difficult chapters of his life when he was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on charges of attempting to smuggle substance into Britain.

A court sentenced him to nine months in prison, though he served six before his release.

Rather than retreat from the public eye, Keach later spoke candidly about his struggles with addiction, using his own experience to encourage others to seek professional help.

He went on to rebuild his career entirely, continuing to work steadily in film and television for decades afterwards.

He is survived by his wife Malgosia and their two children, Shannon and Karolina.

The X post announcing Stacy Keach's career is below.

Donnie Dunagan reported dead at 92

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Donnie Dunagan, the child actor who voiced young Bambi in Disney’s 1942 film and later served for 25 years in the US Marine Corps.

His life took a striking turn from Hollywood to military service, where he earned three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Read more about the actor behind the beloved character and the remarkable path he followed after leaving the screen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh