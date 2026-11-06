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Hollywood Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dies As Family Shares Heartbreaking Details
Celebrities

Hollywood Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dies As Family Shares Heartbreaking Details

by  Grace Asare reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Kimmarie Johnson, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where's My Car?, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2026
  • Her niece Rhonda Scott confirmed the actress was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles before her passing
  • Rhonda Scott paid tribute to Johnson, describing the light and positive energy she brought to everyone around her

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Kimmarie Johnson, the American actress and model who built a recognisable presence across television and film, has died at the age of 50.

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Hollywood actress Kimmarie Johnson dies as family shares heartbreaking details. Image credit: Amazing Times Capsule
Source: Facebook

Johnson passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Her niece, Rhonda Scott, confirmed the news to ABC News the following day, sharing an account of her final hours alongside a heartfelt tribute.

Scott disclosed that Johnson had been taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where doctors identified a heart condition.

The Hollywood actress' official cause of death has not been confirmed.

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Rhonda Scott's tribute to Kimmarie Johnson

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In her statement, Scott painted a picture of a woman whose energy was impossible to ignore.

"She radiated a light so strong and bright, people who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy," she said. Scott added that the family would miss Johnson deeply and intended to keep her memory alive.

Kimmarie Johnson's career in Hollywood

Johnson's career stretched across acting, modelling and producing.

Television audiences may best remember her from the American drama series 'Beverly Hills, 90210', in which she portrayed a character named Judy in a 1998 episode.

She went on to appear in the 2000 comedy film 'Dude, Where's My Car?', alongside Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott. Her other screen credits included 'V.I.P.' and 'Wanda at Large'.

Outside of acting, Johnson launched her own skincare label, SkinGlow by Kimmarie, and remained active in the fashion world.

In August 2026, she featured on the cover of a digital edition of Grazia Slovenia, and just months before her death, in April 2026, she attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'.

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Her family remember her not only for her professional work but for the warmth she brought to the people fortunate enough to know her.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Kimmarie Johnson is below.

TikToker Marcel Johnson reportedly dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on TikTok creator Marcel Johnson, who died at 32 after a 15-month battle with stomach cancer.

His wife, Taylor, disclosed that his final words to her and their son were, “I’m ready to go,” in a tribute announcing his death.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh

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