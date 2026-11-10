Donnie Dunagan, the child actor who voiced young Bambi in Disney's beloved 1942 animated film, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Dunagan died at 92 after battling lung cancer, closing the chapter on a life that spanned Hollywood stardom and decorated military service

Beyond his Disney legacy, Dunagan served 25 years in the US Marine Corps and was honoured with three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Donnie Dunagan, the child actor whose voice brought young Bambi to life in Disney's iconic 1942 animated film, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the age of 92 following a battle with lung cancer.

Donnie Dunagan, voice of young Bambi in Disney's 1942 film, dies at 92. Image credit: Inside Fadom

Source: Facebook

Dunagan leaves behind a legacy that stretches well beyond the animated classic that introduced him to generations of children worldwide.

His wife, Dana, and other loved ones survive him.

From Hollywood child star to veteran

Long before his voice became synonymous with one of Disney's most treasured characters, Dunagan had already carved out a name for himself in the film industry.

He appeared in the 1939 production 'Son of Frankenstein', establishing his credentials as a child performer at a remarkably young age.

His contribution to 'Bambi' came shortly after, when he lent his voice to the gentle young deer navigating the joys and heartbreak of forest life. The film has endured as a cornerstone of animated cinema for over eight decades.

What made Dunagan's story particularly extraordinary, however, was what came after the spotlight faded. Rather than remaining in Hollywood, he chose a path of service, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

He went on to serve for 25 years, earning a reputation that bore little resemblance to his early life on screen.

Donnie Dunagan's military career

During his time in uniform, Dunagan accumulated a series of commendations that reflected both courage and commitment.

He was awarded three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, honours that speak to the nature of his service and sacrifice. Few could have predicted that the small boy behind Bambi's gentle voice would one day become a decorated military veteran.

His passing has renewed interest in a life that many fans of the Disney classic may never have fully known.

For countless viewers who grew up watching Bambi, Dunagan's voice was the emotional heart of the film, even if his name was rarely attached to it.

That anonymity made his biography all the more surprising once discovered.

Dunagan's death marks the end of a singular life, one shaped by artistic talent in its earliest years and by discipline and duty in the decades that followed.

The X post announcing the death of Donnie Dunagan is below.

Dennis Haskins dies at 75

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dennis Haskins, the actor who played Principal Belding in Saved By The Bell and died at 75.

His portrayal of the strict but beloved principal spanned several series from 1989 to 2000, making him a familiar presence for generations of viewers. Fans continued to recognise his signature catchphrase decades after the show ended.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh