The United States government has outlined specific age and residency conditions that allow some foreign nationals to skip the English language requirement for naturalisation

Applicants who are at least 55 years old and have held lawful permanent resident status for a minimum of 15 years may qualify for the exemption

Eligible applicants can take the compulsory civics test in their preferred language with a personal interpreter instead of sitting the English examination

The United States government has clarified the conditions under which certain foreign nationals can bypass the English language test when applying for American citizenship, offering a significant reprieve to older immigrants who have spent many years in the country.

The exemption hinges on two requirements that must both be satisfied at the time an application is submitted: the applicant's age and the length of time they have held lawful permanent resident status.

US naturalisation: immigrants aged 55+ with 15 years as permanent residents may skip the English test. Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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Age and residency conditions for the exemption

Under current naturalisation rules, foreign nationals aged 55 or older who have maintained lawful permanent resident status in the United States for at least 15 years are eligible to skip the English language component of the citizenship process entirely.

One important detail is how the 15-year residency period is counted. It begins from the date an individual officially became a lawful permanent resident, not from when they first set foot in the country. Both conditions must be met at the same time when the application is filed; satisfying one without the other is not sufficient.

Age and residency conditions for the exemption

Qualifying for the English language exemption does not mean an applicant is excused from all testing. The civics examination, which assesses knowledge of American history and government, remains compulsory for everyone going through the naturalisation process.

What changes for eligible applicants is how that test is administered. Those who qualify may sit the civics examination in a language of their choice and are permitted to bring a personal interpreter to the interview. This means they can respond to questions in whichever language they are most comfortable with, rather than being required to do so in English.

The provision carries particular weight for elderly immigrants who have spent decades living within communities where their native language remained their primary means of communication. For many such individuals, achieving English fluency has remained out of reach despite years of residence, making this pathway to citizenship considerably more accessible.

US sets age requirement for green card holders sponsoring parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States has clarified that persons hoping to bring their parents to live with them permanently face an age requirement.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old before they can petition for their parents to obtain permanent residence in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh