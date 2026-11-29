The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled back-to-back outages across Greater Accra communities for six consecutive days

ECG listed specific neighbourhoods facing up to eight hours without power each day, from La to East Legon Hills

The company urged residents and businesses to prepare ahead of the maintenance window running until December 4

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A six-day stretch without electricity is coming for dozens of communities across Greater Accra, and the Electricity Company of Ghana has already published the full schedule.

ECG announced that planned and emergency maintenance works will cause power interruptions from Sunday, 29 November, to Friday, 4 December 2026.

Each daily outage is scheduled between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, leaving affected households and businesses without power for up to eight hours on their respective days.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a six-day power outage in parts of Ghana. Photo credit: Taylor Weidman/Getty Images and Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

ECG outage schedule and affected areas

The first interruption on Sunday, 29 November will hit La and its surrounding communities due to emergency maintenance works.

Monday's (November 30) exercise targets a broader stretch of locations, including Airport Residential Area, Oyarifa Special Ice, Ghana Flag, Ayimensah Tollbooth, Atomic Roundabout, Ashongman Municipal, Kwabenya, Adenta Lorry Station and parts of Adenta Estate.

Tuesday, December 1, brings outages to Burma Hills, New England Avenue, La Roman School, La Tse Addo, Haatso Rabbit, Haatso Ecomog, Yarm Market and North Legon.

Below is the announcement from ECG, as shared on X:

Wednesday's (December 2) work will disrupt supply in parts of Alajo, Abelemkpe, Teshie Penny, Korjor, New England, Ashongman and the area around Ga East Hospital.

Thursday, December 3, will affect Dodowa Town, Forest Hotel, Oyibi, Apolonia, Adomabe, Valley View, Lakeside Communities 5 and 6, Lakeside Police Station and New Legon.

The final day of maintenance on Friday, December 4, covers East Legon Hills, ECG Quarters, parts of Ashiyie Fulani, Roses Junction and parts of Ashaley Botwe.

Below is ECG's post on the other affected areas, as shared on X:

What residents should know

ECG issued a formal notice to consumers explaining that the exercises are designed to improve service delivery in the long run.

The company urged customers to take note of the schedule well in advance, particularly businesses that rely on a steady power supply for daily operations.

It is worth noting that the announced interruptions are deliberate, pre-scheduled maintenance activities.

While the word dumsor immediately conjures memories of Ghana's recurring load-shedding crises, ECG has not indicated that these outages are part of any nationwide load-shedding arrangement.

16 communities to experience 8-hour power outage

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled an eight-hour power outage for 16 communities on Sunday, November 29.

The company said the planned maintenance was aimed at improving electricity service delivery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh