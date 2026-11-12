US Lists 25 Items Ghanaians and Other Foreigners Cannot Bring Into the Country

The US Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of items that are prohibited or restricted from entering the country

The list covers 25 categories, ranging from bushmeat and biological specimens to firearms, medicines and cultural artefacts

Some items on the list may surprise travellers, as CBP warns that potentially harmful products can appear fairly innocent

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has published guidance outlining the categories of items that travellers, including Ghanaians, are barred from carrying into the country or must obtain special permits to bring in.

The CBP enforces entry regulations on behalf of more than 40 federal agencies, among them the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the US Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US CBP lists 25 categories of prohibited and restricted items for travellers, from bushmeat and soil to medicines Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officers stationed at all ports of entry are responsible for screening passengers and cargo to prevent items deemed harmful to public health, domestic agriculture, wildlife, or national security from crossing into the country.

What "prohibited" and "restricted" mean

The CBP draws a clear distinction between the two classifications. A prohibited item is one that is outright forbidden by law from entering the United States under any circumstances. A restricted item, by contrast, may be allowed in, but only if the traveller holds the appropriate licences or permits from the relevant federal authority.

According to the CBP's prohibited and restricted items guidance the following 25 categories are subject to prohibition or restriction:

1. Absinthe (alcohol) 2. Automobiles 3. Biological specimens 4. Ceramic tableware 5. Cultural artefacts and property 6. Dog and cat fur 7. Drug paraphernalia 8. Firearms 9. Fish and wildlife products 10. Prepared food products 11. Fruits and vegetables 12. Game and hunting trophies 13. Gold 14. Meat, livestock and poultry 15. Medicines 16. Merchandise sfrom embargoed countries 17. Pets 18. Plants and seeds 19. Soil 20. Textiles and clothing 21. Trademarked and copyrighted articles 22. Alcoholic beverages 23. Haitian animal-hide drums 24. Bushmeat 25. Hazardous articles, including dangerous toys and toxic substances

Items that may surprise travellers

Several entries on the list are likely to catch travellers off guard. Bushmeat, a common food source in parts of West Africa including Ghana, is explicitly prohibited. Soil, ceramic tableware, and biological specimens are also flagged, as are cultural artefacts and property, which are subject to international agreements governing the trade of heritage objects.

The CBP notes that some products capable of causing harm may not appear dangerous at first glance, and urges travellers to seek guidance before departure when in doubt about any item they intend to carry back.

The agency recommends that anyone uncertain about whether a specific item is permitted consult the CBP directly before travelling, in order to avoid delays, confiscation, or potential legal consequences at the port of entry.

UK lists restricted banned food items

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had listed the food and animal products travellers are prohibited from bringing into Great Britain.

The restrictions cover a broad range of products, including meat, dairy, fish and other animal-derived goods.

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Source: YEN.com.gh