Australia has published a list of items banned at its border, covering several food categories and certain non-food goods

Fresh fruit, homemade meals, and food collected during flights or sea voyages are among the restricted items

Travellers who fail to declare or dispose of prohibited items at the border risk fines and other penalties under Australian law

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Australia has released a detailed list of items that travellers are forbidden from carrying into the country, with restrictions covering both food and non-food goods. The rules apply to everyone arriving on Australian soil, including returning residents and international tourists.

Australia enforces strict border restrictions, banning fresh fruit, homemade food, and in-transit snacks to protect its biosecurity. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek/Don Arnold/Jahi Chikwendiu

Source: Getty Images

Food items banned at Australian border

Fresh fruit sits at the top of the prohibited list. Popular travel snacks such as apples, mandarins, and oranges are explicitly named, along with any other fresh fruit brought from overseas.

Homemade food of any kind is equally off-limits. Whether it is a home-cooked meal packed for the journey or a cake baked before departure, such items cannot cross the Australian border, regardless of what ingredients were used to prepare them.

A less obvious restriction catches many travellers off guard: any food or snack collected during the flight or sea voyage itself must be discarded before reaching border control. Packaged meals, in-flight snacks, and any other provisions picked up in transit are all included in this rule.

Non-food goods also subject to entry restrictions

Australia's border restrictions extend beyond the kitchen. Pepper spray is listed among the non-food items that travellers are barred from bringing into the country at any entry point.

The government's rationale centres on biosecurity. Australia maintains some of the strictest border protection measures in the world, designed to shield its agriculture and natural environment from pests, diseases, and invasive species that could arrive through imported food or plant material.

Travellers who do not declare restricted items or fail to dispose of them before passing through customs could face significant fines or other legal penalties under Australian law.

Australia: Parents eligible for sponsored visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had confirmed that four distinct parent categories qualify for the subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa.

The visa removes two major barriers that typically block parents from other Australian visa pathways, making it more accessible.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be sponsored by an Australian-based person to be eligible.

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Source: YEN.com.gh