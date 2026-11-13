US Names 4 Activities Children Under 18 Cannot Legally Do In The Country

The US Department of Labour has published a list of 16 job categories that are legally off - limits for anyone under the age of 18

The prohibited work spans industries including mining, demolition, roofing, logging, explosives handling and power-driven machinery operation

Employers are held legally responsible for the safety and well-being of teenage workers under the Fair Labour Standards Act

The US Department of Labour (DOL) has identified 16 categories of dangerous work that children under the age of 18 are prohibited from carrying out under federal child labour law, specifically the Fair Labour Standards Act (FLSA).

The DOL published the full list on its official website, outlining in detail the types of jobs and work environments that are legally restricted for minors.

The US Department of Labour lists 16 hazardous job categories legally barred to under-18s under the Fair Labour Standards Act Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Employers who place young workers in these roles are held directly responsible under federal law.

Industries banned for workers under 18

The prohibited categories cover a broad range of industries. Children under 18 cannot work in mining operations, including coal mines, quarries, and sand and gravel sites. They are also barred from demolition and wrecking work, trenching and excavation that involves working in a trench deeper than four feet, and roofing operations, including ground-level tasks such as removing old roofing material.

Logging, forestry services, and sawmilling are also off-limits, as is work in environments where explosives are manufactured or stored. Jobs that expose workers to radioactive substances or ionising radiation are similarly prohibited.

In manufacturing, children under 18 cannot operate power-driven woodworking machinery, metal-working machines, bakery equipment, or circular and band saws. The ban on meat processing is particularly broad, covering power-driven slicers, saws, and choppers across all settings, including restaurants and delicatessens, as well as most roles in slaughterhouses and poultry processing plants.

Vehicles, heavy equipment and other restrictions

Federal law also restricts minors from operating or riding forklifts, backhoes, skid-steer loaders, cranes, scissor lifts and other power-driven hoisting equipment. Driving motor vehicles as part of a job, or working as a driver's helper for tasks such as loading and unloading cargo, is also generally prohibited for those under 18.

The list further includes baling and compacting machines, such as trash compactors and scrap paper balers, as well as most roles in the manufacture of brick, tile and similar products.

The DOL notes that additional rules apply specifically to 14- and 15-year-olds, as well as to children under 16 working on farms and ranches. Some categories carry student-learner exemptions, which allow limited participation under strict supervised conditions.

The regulations apply uniformly across the United States, with employers legally obligated to verify the ages of their workers and ensure compliance with all relevant restrictions under the FLSA.

UK lists 4 activities under-18s cannot legally do

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had published restrictions governing what individuals below the age of 18 are permitted to do.

The UK government announced that anyone under 18 found drinking alcohol in a public place may be stopped, fined or arrested by the police.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh