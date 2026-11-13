Singapore's customs authority has published a list of items that are strictly prohibited for import into the country

Travellers, including Ghanaians visiting Singapore, risk serious legal consequences if found with any of the banned goods

The restrictions cover a range of items, from certain foods to weapons and controlled substances

Singapore has reminded international travellers of five categories of goods that are completely banned from entering the country, with the Singapore Customs authority listing the prohibited items on its official website.

The announcement is particularly relevant for Ghanaians who travel to Singapore for business, education, or tourism, as violations can result in heavy fines or criminal prosecution under Singaporean law.

Singapore lists 5 items foreigners are banned from bringing into the country. Photo credit: Ashley Cooper/Getty Images.

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Items banned from entry into Singapore

According to Singapore Customs, the following items are among those that foreigners are not permitted to bring into the country:

Chewing gum (except for therapeutic or medicinal purposes) is one of the most well-known restrictions, a rule that has been in place for decades as part of the government's effort to maintain public cleanliness.

Controlled substances and psychotropic compounds, including illicit intoxicants and prohibited botanicals, are strictly forbidden. Singapore enforces some of the toughest anti-trade laws in the world, and illegal smuggling offences can carry the death penalty.

Weapons and arms, including firearms, ammunition, and explosives, cannot be brought in without the appropriate authorisation from Singapore's relevant authorities.

Endangered species and their by-products, such as ivory, certain animal skins, and live protected animals, are banned under Singapore's obligations to international wildlife treaties.

Obscene or seditious materials, including publications, films, and recordings deemed offensive or capable of inciting unrest, are also prohibited from entry.

What Ghanaians travelling to Singapore should know

For Ghanaian travellers, the importance of understanding these restrictions cannot be overstated.

Singapore's Changi Airport is one of the busiest transit hubs in Asia, and many Ghanaians pass through it en route to other destinations in the region.

Travellers are advised to thoroughly check their luggage before departure and declare any goods they are uncertain about upon arrival.

Singapore Customs officers conduct routine inspections, and ignorance of the law is not accepted as a defence.

Items that fall into grey areas, such as traditional herbal medicines or bush meat commonly carried by West African travellers, should be carefully reviewed against Singapore's import regulations before packing.

Ghanaians intending to visit Singapore are encouraged to consult Singapore Customs' official guidelines or contact the Singapore High Commission in Accra for clarification before travelling.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh