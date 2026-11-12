Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive of Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993, following reports of multiple extramarital affairs

Nvidia's board appointed law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz to investigate an alleged relationship with a woman described as a Chinese spy

Chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement

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Jensen Huang has stepped down as chief executive of Nvidia after reports emerged of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman described as a Chinese spy, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure at one of the world's most valuable companies.

Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive of Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993, following reports of multiple extramarital affairs. Credit: Soeren Stache

Source: Getty Images

The Guardian reported that Nvidia's board confirmed his departure in a statement that focused entirely on his legacy, making no mention of the personal conduct revelations that had placed him under intense scrutiny. "Jensen's contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry," the statement read.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress has been appointed to lead the chipmaker on an interim basis while a permanent successor is identified.

The board had earlier in the week retained law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz to carry out a thorough and independent investigation into Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang, who shares his surname but is not related to him.

The firm had initially directed Huang to remain in his role for the duration of that inquiry. However, the situation deteriorated when the New York Times reported late on Wednesday that Huang had a separate extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's president of healthcare.

The board convened later that evening, and Huang's resignation followed.

A Defining Figure Exits at a Critical Moment

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and built it into the backbone of the global artificial intelligence industry. The company designs the advanced chips used to train AI models and counts OpenAI and Anthropic among the businesses that depend on its hardware. Nvidia currently carries a market capitalisation exceeding four trillion dollars, placing it among the most valuable companies on Earth.

According to Bloomberg, Huang holds more than 870 million shares, representing roughly 3.6 per cent of the company, and his personal fortune stands at approximately 145 billion dollars, making him the 13th wealthiest person in the world. His management style was notably unconventional, with dozens of direct reports reflecting the centralised control he maintained over the business.

His departure removes a dominant voice from Silicon Valley at a moment when competition between the United States and China in artificial intelligence is particularly fierce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh