Ireland's Department of Agriculture published rules on what food travellers can carry in personal luggage when entering the country

Meat , milk and their products from non-EU countries, including Great Britain, faced strict restrictions at the border

Several common food items fell into an exempted category, leaving many travellers surprised by what customs rules allow

Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has published official guidelines detailing which food products travellers are permitted to bring into the country in their personal luggage.

The rules confirm that meat, milk and their derived products are prohibited when arriving from countries outside the European Union.

Ireland's food rules for travellers explain meat and milk bans from non-EU countries. Image credit: Wolfgang Deuter, Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This restriction applies to Great Britain, meaning passengers travelling from the UK must leave behind items such as meat cuts, dairy products, and composite foods that contain these ingredients.

What Ireland bans at the border

The prohibition extends to products of animal origin, composite products, and items derived from animal by-products when carried for personal use. The measures are designed to shield Ireland's agricultural sector from potential disease risks posed by animal-based goods produced under non-EU biosecurity standards.

Travellers found carrying restricted items at customs could have those products confiscated upon arrival.

Foods allowed into Ireland

Despite the strict stance on animal products, the regulations carve out a number of exemptions that may come as a surprise to many passengers. Among the items travellers are free to carry are bread, cakes, biscuits, waffles, wafers, rusks and toasted bread.

Chocolate, confectionery and cocoa-containing food preparations are also permitted, as are food supplements containing processed animal products such as glucosamine, chondroitin and chitosan.

Pasta, noodles and couscous are allowed, provided they are not mixed or filled with meat. Soup stocks and flavourings packaged for the final consumer are also cleared for entry. Coffee, tea and maté extracts, essences and concentrates are permitted, along with roasted chicory and its substitutes.

Liqueurs and cordials fall within the allowed category, and olives stuffed with fish are also exempted from the restrictions.

The Irish government has encouraged travellers who are unsure about specific items to consult the full guidelines published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine before they depart.

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Source: YEN.com.gh