Ireland's Government approved priority drafting of a new Irish Nationality and Citizenship Bill on September 9, 2026

The proposed legislation would extend the qualifying residence period for naturalisation from 5 years to 8 years

Applicants would also need to pass language and civics tests and prove financial self-sufficiency under the proposed changes

Ireland is considering a significant overhaul of its citizenship rules, with a proposal that would require most foreigners to live in the country for eight years before qualifying for naturalisation, up from the current five-year requirement.

Ireland proposes a longer wait period for citizenship. Photo credit: The Independent, Irish News

Source: Getty Images

On 9 September 2026, the Irish Government granted approval for the priority drafting of a new Irish Nationality and Citizenship Bill.

The move was confirmed by Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy. It is important to clarify that this is not yet law; the proposal has cleared a key procedural hurdle and will now move into the formal legislative drafting stage.

What Ireland's proposed citizenship changes involve

Beyond the extended residency requirement, the General Scheme of the Bill would introduce several additional conditions for applicants. Prospective citizens would need to demonstrate proficiency in English, Irish, or Irish Sign Language, pass a test on Irish civics, society, and politics, and prove that they are financially self-sufficient.

The Irish Government framed the changes as a matter of principle, stating that citizenship by naturalisation should be treated as an earned privilege rather than an outcome that follows automatically from years of residence. Officials also noted that the reforms are designed to align Ireland more closely with the citizenship frameworks of other European Union member states.

What Ireland's ministers said about the reforms

Minister O'Callaghan described the proposed changes as balanced and necessary, while emphasising that Ireland continues to value the contributions that migrants bring to the country.

Minister of State Brophy added that Irish citizenship ranks among the most significant legal statuses the State can confer, and argued that it should reflect genuine integration into Irish society. He stated that requirements around language ability and financial independence are reasonable expectations, given the permanence and weight of citizenship.

For Ghanaians and other Africans who are already living in Ireland or who are planning to relocate there, the proposal marks a notable shift in the pathway to citizenship. Under the existing framework, five years of lawful residence is sufficient to qualify. Should the new legislation be passed, that threshold would rise to eight years, adding a considerable waiting period to the journey towards Irish citizenship.

Ireland lists steps to appeal visa refusal

YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland had outlined the official process foreign nationals must follow to challenge a refused visa application.

A significant policy change that took effect on 1 June 2026 restricted who can appeal a short-stay visa refusal.

Applicants appealing on behalf of others must meet specific authorisation requirements before their submissions are accepted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh