France's official public service portal confirmed which foreigners are permanently disqualified from obtaining citizenship through naturalisation

Two specific criminal conviction categories disqualify applicants, though one notable exception exists under French law

Beyond criminal records, France also sets strict residency, age, and family-ties conditions for citizenship seekers

France has officially named two categories of foreign nationals who cannot obtain French citizenship through naturalisation by decree, drawing a firm legal line around who qualifies for one of Europe's most sought-after passports.

France announces citizenship ban affecting some foreigners. Photo credit: franck metois/ Getty Images, BBC.

Source: Getty Images

The updated guidance was published on France's official public service portal and verified on 16 July 2026 by the Direction de l'information légale et administrative, which operates under the Prime Minister's office.

The document lays out the full set of requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy to be naturalised, including character and criminal record conditions.

The 2 categories barred from French Naturalisation

Under the morality requirements, applicants must demonstrate good character and must not have acted in any way that runs counter to public order. Within that framework, the guidance explicitly identifies two groups who are disqualified outright.

The first comprises individuals who have been sentenced in France to an unconditional prison term of six months or longer. The second covers anyone convicted of a crime or offence classified as an attack on the fundamental interests of the Nation or an act of terrorism.

There is, however, one exception that applies to both categories: a person is no longer disqualified if they have been formally rehabilitated or if the conviction has been expunged from their criminal record bulletin.

Other conditions required for French citizenship

The criminal record criteria represent only part of what France demands from naturalisation applicants. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, though the application process may begin from age 17.

A minimum of five consecutive years of residence in France is required, and the applicant must still be living in the country at the moment the naturalisation decree is signed, with their professional and family life rooted there.

Ties maintained abroad can work against an applicant. Those whose spouse or children reside outside France risk having their application refused.

Applicants must also hold a valid residence permit, except for citizens of European Union or European Economic Area member states and Switzerland, who are exempt from that particular condition.

The guidance reflects France's broader approach to citizenship: it rewards deep integration while drawing a firm boundary around public order and national security.

France sets minimum age for foreigners seeking citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that France has announced a minimum age requirement for foreigners wishing to apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Under this requirement, applicants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply for French citizenship.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh